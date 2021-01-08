General Motors Unveils New Logo; Accelerates EV Plans

General Motors is accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles and it's doing so with the help of the ‘Everybody In' campaign which is a call to action meant to reflect a movement that's inclusive and accessible. The company is also evolving its brand identity as GM transforms itself to deliver on a vision that creates a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. It's unveiled a logo as well. The new GM logo features a colour gradient of vibrant blue tones, evoking the clean skies of a zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform. The rounded edges and lower-case font create a more modern, inclusive feel. The underline of the "m" connects to the previous GM logos as well as visually representing the Ultium platform. And within the negative space of the "m" is a nod to the shape of an electrical plug.

"There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles," said Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer. "Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this."

The company is also demonstrating its EV leadership, with an investment of $27 billion in EV and AV products through 2025 and the launches of 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025

Ultium will be the foundation for GM's next-generation EV line-up, powering everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles, including the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. GM's Ultium platform will be capable of delivering an EV that can go up to 725 km on a full charge, will power EVs of many sizes, shapes and price points, and is capable of 0-96 kmph in as little as three seconds for some models.

The new logo builds on a strong heritage while bringing a more modern and vibrant look to GM's familiar blue square. The new brand identity extends to technology brands including Ultium. The team of GM designers tasked with creating the new logo considered how to balance the history and trust inherent to the existing design with GM's vision for the future.

