GM Launches Ultium 360 App To Integrate 60,000 Charging Stations In USA & Canada 

General Motors doesn't own a charging network of its own so this was an important step

General Motors has launched a new app called Ultium 360 which integrates 60,000 public chargers from 7 different networks into one app. This is in the lead up to the Detroit based carmaker bringing its next-generation Ultium battery platform with the Hummer EV later in the year. It also has a premium sedan in the Cadillac Lyriq in the works which will also be based on the same technology. This is important because, unlike Tesla and Volkswagen, GM doesn't own a charging network.

"Today General Motors introduced Ultium Charge 360, a holistic charging approach that integrates charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps1, and other products and services to simplify the overall charging experience for GM electric vehicle owners. Ultium Charge 360 builds on GM's existing charging efforts to provide GM EV owners more confidence and convenience when it comes to EV charging," said the company.

Ultium Batteries will be used in GM's third gen EVs

Apart from Electrify America which is owned by the Volkswagen group, all major charging networks are a part of this app. It is also not compatible with the Supercharger network which is based on Tesla's proprietary technology. Instead, GM has signed deals with Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV connect, EVgo, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect.

GM had partnered with EVgo for sites that are now live in Washington, California and Florida. They have made a commitment to adding 2,700 fast chargers in cities and suburbs by the end of 2025. Each site is capable of delivering 350 kW fast charging speeds and at an average there are four chargers per site. By the end of this year alone, the two will have 500 fast charging stalls.

Electrify America is the largest third party charging network in the US

GM has also said that it will enable EV owners charging accessories and installation services which are customised for their needs. It will even cover the installation of level 2 charging capability including customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or EV in collaboration with Qmerit.

While this is a great move, it should also be noted that Electrify America is the largest charging network in the US. It also hasn't talked about the Plug and Charge standard which it hasn't adopted yet.

