Gogoro To Enter India; Announcement On November 3, 2022

Taiwanese EV and infrastructure company, Gogoro, will announce its entry in the Indian EV space, on November 3, 2022. We suspect that the company is likely to launch an electric scooter each for personal use and commercial use. There is likely to be a discussion along with a formal announcement on the day. In fact, Gogoro registered one of its electric scooters, the Viva, in India in May 2021 and that could be one of the products to be launched on November 3, 2022.

Gogoro Viva Electric Scooter

Also Read: Gogoro Partners With Hero MotoCorp To Help It Transition To EVs

Gogoro’s invitation read, “On behalf of Gogoro’s CEO, Horace Luke, the India team would like to invite you to an exciting informative session where we will outline our vision for smart energy and urban transportation and discuss how we will be working to decarbonize India’s urban mobility and last-mile sector. At this event, we expect to host a diverse mix of policy makers, policy think tanks, business owners, digital platforms and media. We are excited to share our learnings from various markets and discuss new insights as we enter this fast-growing market.”

Also Read: Gogoro Viva Electric Scooter Registered In India

Taiwan-based Gogoro has the world's largest battery-swapping network and India's Hero Corp is the world's largest motorcycle company. The two companies announced their partnership in April 2021, which was to help Hero MotoCorp accelerate its transition to electric two-wheelers. Hero MotoCorp has built over 100 million two-wheelers since its inception in the 1980s. It has projected that in the 2020s it will sell another 100 million two-wheelers. Gogoro is home to the world's leading battery swapping technology. In Taiwan alone, it has more than 2,000 battery swapping stations that service Gogoro's electric scooter range. A staggering 250,000 battery swaps occur every day.