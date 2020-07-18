Goodwood Speedweek Announced In Place Of Festival Of Speed

The Goodwood Speedweek which has been inspired by the Festival of Speed and Revival, has been announced and it will take place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit on 16-18 October 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it will be a ‘behind closed doors' event, with no spectators allowed within the Motor Circuit. The Goodwood Speedweek will take the greatest elements of the Festival and Revival, and combine them into one three-day extravaganza. The action will be transmitted free of charge globally via Goodwood Road & Racing's website, social channels and a range of broadcast partners.

On the track, the most valuable cars will do battle in the closest, most competitive historic racing in the world, driven by a glittering line-up of famous faces. Embracing the lack of spectators, a dramatic rally competition will see cars go on, over and even under the circuit, and the inaugural ‘Goodwood Gymkhana' will literally take over the venue, going to places that would normally be strictly out of bounds.

The Duke of Richmond said, “Having taken the heart-breaking decision not to hold the Festival of Speed and Revival this year, we were determined to find a way of bringing motorsport to Goodwood in 2020. Speedweek will be a once-in-a-lifetime occasion – the fastest, most exciting and spectacular event we have ever staged. I have been overwhelmed by the positivity and support offered to us by our partners and friends. An event unlike any that's gone before, Goodwood Speedweek will be a fitting celebration of the spirit of the Festival of Speed and Revival, both of which will return, bigger and better than ever, in 2021.”



