Google IO 2021: All The New Features Coming To Google Maps 

Google makes a handful of apps that don't have an equal alternative - be it Search, YouTube, Android, Photos, Gmail and Maps. Yes, when Apple yanked Google Maps from iOS 6 in 2012, a new iPhone 5 became unusable and one had to pin the website of the map on the springboard of the phone. Google Maps is one of those must-have things on your phone. You just have to have it. So when Google announces big updates to Maps at Google IO, it will almost certainly change the way you lead your life in a subtle way.

Improvements To Street Maps

The core of what Google does with Maps is street maps. It is launching more detailed street maps which will roll out in 50 cities through the end of 2021 including cities like Berlin, Sao Paolo and Seattle. It will even leverage its vast AI capabilities to show the likely obstructions such as sidewalks or crosswalks while planning the route for the user. It will make the use of Maps by pedestrians more useful - it will come in handy for people using wheelchairs.

Google has created a more detailed street map which is launching in 50 cities

Better turn by turn navigation

Often when using turn by turn navigation on Google Maps, you see changes to the route at the last moment just when you're about to take a turn. These are nightmarish hard braking moments. These moments happen so often induced by traffic, construction and barricading.



Google is promising the use of machine learning to help avoid these issues while also providing the most optimised route. Now while offering the fastest route, Google Maps will factor in potential hard braking moments. India perhaps is the ultimate litmus test for this feature, though Google hasn't confirmed that it is coming to India.

Google is also creating a more personalised map

Personalisation

Generally, through Google IO there has been more personalisation of products and services which is also reflected in the update to Android 12 as well. Based on your use, now Google Maps can reflect and surface more eateries on the basis of the route it knows that you tend to take. So in the morning, it could be a place for breakfast, the afternoon could be a nice place for lunch and in the evening it could be dinner. In the case, you're travelling and on the basis of your travel history Google will know if you are visiting for the first time - it will highlight popular tourist destinations, landmarks and even cover entire neighbourhoods or a popular part of town that could also help people avoid certain places.

Live View

A big part of Google's investment in Maps has been with regards to augmented reality. Live view is a new feature that's coming to help users who are just exploring a new neighbourhood. It uses AR signs in concert with real-world navigation. Users will be able to access Live View from the map and get details about nearby shops and restaurants -see information like reviews, operation times and even photos. This will also show more complex information and work indoors. Unfortunately, this feature is not coming to India right now.

