Groupe Renault Partners With Google To Accelerate Digitisation Of Production Facilities

Groupe Renault has been developing its own digital platform since 2016 to connect and aggregate industrial data from 22 group sites worldwide and more than 2,500 machines.

Groupe Renault and Google Cloud today announced a new industrial and technology partnership to accelerate the digitisation of Groupe Renault's industrial system and of Industry 4.0 transformation. Groupe Renault has been developing its own digital platform since 2016 to connect and aggregate industrial data from 22 group sites worldwide and more than 2,500 machines. This new partnership with Google Cloud aims at optimising Groupe Renault's wholly-owned and independently operated industrial data management platform.

Google's Cloud solutions will help Groupe Renault to improve its supply chain and manufacturing efficiency  

Google Cloud's solutions and experience in smart analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) will enable Groupe Renault to improve its supply chain and manufacturing efficiency, its production quality, and the reduction in environmental impact through energy savings. These improvements will ultimately foster the development of new vertical solutions for the automotive industry.

Groupe Renault and Google Cloud plan to build a scalable program to enhance Renault process engineering, manufacturing and IT teams' skills  

José Vicente de los Mozos, Director of Manufacturing and Logistics, member of Groupe Renault's Executive Committee said, “ This agreement and the commitment of our IT, manufacturing and supply chain management teams will allow us to accelerate the deployment of our Industry 4.0 plan designed to transform and connect our production sites and logistics processes around the world to improve our standards of excellence and performance.”

Employee training is also an essential part of this new partnership. Groupe Renault and Google Cloud plan to build a scalable program to enhance Renault process engineering, manufacturing and IT teams' skills via coworking, training and enablement sessions with the Google team. 
 

