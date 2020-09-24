Harley-Davidson Books $75 Million In Fresh Restructuring Costs, Discontinues India Operations

Harley said earlier that it planned to reduce its product portfolio and exit lower volume markets

U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson said on Thursday it expects to report $75 million in additional restructuring costs for 2020 related to actions including discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India.

The announcement comes two months after Harley unveiled a strategy to shift focus back to more profitable motorcycles and core markets such as the United States.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson May Exit India Due To Poor Sales: Report

Harley-Davidson said it now expects total restructuring costs of about $169 million in 2020

Harley said earlier in the year that it planned to reduce its product portfolio and exit lower volume markets, without specifying which ones.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Future Model Plan Could Be Shelved

The company said it now expects total restructuring costs of about $169 million in 2020, and this will also include a workforce reduction of about 70 employees in India, a market where its annual sales volumes account for less than 5% of the company's total.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.