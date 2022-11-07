Honda Cars India Reaches New Production Milestone; 2 Million Units Manufactured

Honda Cars India has reached the 2-million-unit production milestone since it commenced manufacturing operations in India in 1997. The milestone vehicle was the fifth-gen City sedan that rolled off the line at the company’s Tapukara plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the last 25 years. We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners and supplier partners for their confidence in us and making Honda a very loved and trusted brand in the country. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India are equipped to manufacture automobiles and components of global quality standards for supply to both domestic and export markets. We remain committed to providing all our customers with the most advanced, cutting-edge technology products for a premium and worry-free ownership experience, which add value to their daily lives.”

Honda manufacturers its range of cars at its plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan

The milestone unit was rolled off the production line in the presence of the company’s senior leadership from Honda’s regional office including Hiroshi Tokutake, Executive Vice President, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and. Katsuhiro Kaneda, Director, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. along with the Honda Cars India management team.

Honda currently offers five models in the Indian market namely the Jazz hatchback, WR-V subcompact SUV, the Amaze sedan and the Honda City in standard and hybrid guise. The Tapukara facility also manufactures models for export markets and is currently the carmaker’s only operational plant in the country with the Greater Noida plant shuttered in 2020.