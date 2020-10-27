Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh

In a bid to attract new buyers during the festive season, Honda Cars India has officially launched a new special edition of the Honda CR-V flagship SUV in the country. Priced at Rs 29.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the special edition model gets several cosmetic upgrades inside out while mechanically everything remains unchanged. It is based on the facelifted CR-V model that is currently on sale globally. It is around ₹ 1.23 lakh expensive than the regular model, which is priced at ₹ 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 7 Lakh​

Additional features include powered tail gate, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps and more.

The SUV comes loaded with a host of new features like hands-free power tailgate, new 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps with DRLs with active cornering lights, LED fog lights and more. The special edition CR-V will be offered in five colours - Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Radiant Red and Lunar Silver Metallic.

The special edition of Honda flagship SUV gets slightly redesigned front facia, wherein the large chrome-finished grille has been replaced with a glossy black unit integrated with full LED headlamps. The front bumpers fitted on the SUV are completely new. The side profile, on the other hand, remains the same as that of the regular version. At the rear, there are minor changes including a new bumper.

Introducing Honda CR-V Special Edition, a car built for the leaders & the game changers! Enjoy Hands-free Power Tailgate, Sophisticated New R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Active Cornering Lights and more! Know more: https://t.co/E1cnzTagtz #CraftedForTheMasters #CRVSpecialEdition pic.twitter.com/Bf9FmhTErd October 27, 2020

On the inside, the cabin has received minor cosmetic tweaks along with several feature additions. It includes powered front passenger seat, front parking sensors, cornering function for the fog lamps and auto-closing wing mirrors, and more. The SUV also comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, cruise control, powered driver's seat, brand's lane watch camera, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brake, hill launch assist, electronic stability control and more.

Also Read: Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To ₹ 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Mechanically, the special edition CR-V is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, SOHC i-VTEC petrol that also powers the regular model. The petrol mill is tuned to produce 152 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm at 4,300 rpm, and comes mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.