Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh

Honda Cars India has launched a special edition of the Amaze subcompact sedan, ahead of the festival season in India. The Amaze Special Edition is based on the S variant of the car and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. In fact, the company is also making it available in both manual and CVT transmissions. Prices for the Amaze Special Edition petrol start at ₹ 7 lakh and top out at ₹ 7.90 lakh, while the diesel costs ₹ 8.30 lakh to ₹ 9.10 lakh.

The Honda Amaze gets Special Edition emblem on the boot lid

The Special edition of the Amaze comes with new body graphics and a special edition logo and badging as well. There are changes on the inside too as it features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, stylish seat covers and a sliding armrest.

The new Honda Amaze Special Edition gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, stylish seat covers and a sliding armrest.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President, Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers."

