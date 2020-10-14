Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At ₹ 7 Lakh

Prices for the Amaze Special Edition petrol start at Rs. 7 lakh and top out at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the diesel costs Rs. 8.30 lakh to Rs. 9.10 lakh.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Honda Amaze special edition is based on the popular S grade in MT and CVT versions expand View Photos
The Honda Amaze special edition is based on the popular S grade in MT and CVT versions

Honda Cars India has launched a special edition of the Amaze subcompact sedan, ahead of the festival season in India. The Amaze Special Edition is based on the S variant of the car and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. In fact, the company is also making it available in both manual and CVT transmissions. Prices for the Amaze Special Edition petrol start at ₹ 7 lakh and top out at ₹ 7.90 lakh, while the diesel costs ₹ 8.30 lakh to ₹ 9.10 lakh.

Also Read: Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

h4k8cc1

The Honda Amaze gets Special Edition emblem on the boot lid

The Special edition of the Amaze comes with new body graphics and a special edition logo and badging as well. There are changes on the inside too as it features 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, stylish seat covers and a sliding armrest.

Also Read: Honda Cars India Launches Virtual Showroom

5b54hvg8

The new Honda Amaze Special Edition gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, stylish seat covers and a sliding armrest.

0 Comments

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President, Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7 Lakh
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
KTM 250 Adventure Bookings Begin At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch Next Week
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Officially Revealed
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Exclusive: Honda Big Wing Network To Market 300-500 cc Bikes
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung As The New Chairman
Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India
Honda To Introduce New 110 cc Motorcycle In India
Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams
Volkswagen Teams Up With NIFT For The New Dress Code Of Its Sales And Service Teams
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles To Himachal Pradesh Health Authorities
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles To Himachal Pradesh Health Authorities
Akbar Ebrahim Elected As New FMSCI President
Akbar Ebrahim Elected As New FMSCI President
Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power
Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
12,6619% / 5 yrs
Subcompact Sedan
Petrol , Diesel , Petrol+CNG
Manual , Automatic
18 - 27.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Ford Figo Aspire Facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Comparison Review
08:04
Ford Figo Aspire Facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze: Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Nov-18 12:30 PM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Honda Amaze And Suzuki Ignis Crash Tested, 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260
02:59
Honda Amaze And Suzuki Ignis Crash Tested, 2019 Ducati Diavel 1260
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-May-19 09:18 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Triumph Speed Twin, Honda Amaze
04:27
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Triumph Speed Twin, Honda Amaze
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Apr-19 08:22 PM IST
Ford Figo Price Hike, Volkswagen Ameo Sales, Honda Amaze
03:03
Ford Figo Price Hike, Volkswagen Ameo Sales, Honda Amaze
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Apr-19 08:43 PM IST
Which Car Should I Buy? - Honda Amaze vs MS Dzire vs Ford Aspire
13:50
Which Car Should I Buy? - Honda Amaze vs MS Dzire vs Ford Aspire
  • Which Car Should I Buy?
  • 19-Nov-18 11:00 AM IST
Hyundai Santro Launch, Honda Amaze Sales, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
04:46
Hyundai Santro Launch, Honda Amaze Sales, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Oct-18 10:32 PM IST
TVS Radeon, Hyundai Elantra, Honda Amaze Sales
03:48
TVS Radeon, Hyundai Elantra, Honda Amaze Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Aug-18 09:44 PM IST
Renault Captur Petrol CVT, Honda Amaze Price, Kawasaki India
03:03
Renault Captur Petrol CVT, Honda Amaze Price, Kawasaki India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Aug-18 09:00 PM IST
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Front View
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Rear Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
New Honda Amaze Side Profile
New Honda Amaze Driving Performance
New Honda Amaze Driving Performance
New Honda Amaze Review
New Honda Amaze Review
New Honda Amaze Driving Side View
New Honda Amaze Driving Side View
New Honda Amaze Front Grille
New Honda Amaze Front Grille
New Honda Amaze Headlamp
New Honda Amaze Headlamp
New Honda Amaze Tail Lamp
New Honda Amaze Tail Lamp
New Honda Amaze Running Front View
New Honda Amaze Running Front View
New Honda Amaze Front Profile
New Honda Amaze Front Profile
Honda Amaze Cabin
Honda Amaze Cabin
New Honda Amaze Infotainment System
New Honda Amaze Infotainment System
New Honda Amaze Push Start Stop Button
New Honda Amaze Push Start Stop Button
New Honda Amaze Cvt
New Honda Amaze Cvt
New Honda Amaze Dashboard
New Honda Amaze Dashboard
New Honda Amaze Cruise Control
New Honda Amaze Cruise Control
New Honda Amaze Cabin Features
New Honda Amaze Cabin Features
New Honda Amaze Cabin Spece
New Honda Amaze Cabin Spece
Honda Amaze Diesel Engine
Honda Amaze Diesel Engine
Honda Amaze Petrol Engine
Honda Amaze Petrol Engine
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities