Honda Motor Recalls 1.2 Million US Vehicles For Rearview Camera Issue

Honda Motor has initiated a recall of approximately 1.2 million vehicles in the United States after a potential problem was identified with the rearview camera image, as confirmed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday.

The automaker has received a significant number of warranty claims, totalling 273,870, associated with this matter

The recall affects specific models including the 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and 2019-2023 Passport. The issue stems from a faulty communication coaxial cable connector, which may result in the absence of the rearview camera image on the display.

To address this concern, Honda has previously extended the warranty for affected vehicles in 2021. The automaker revealed that it has received a significant number of warranty claims, totalling 273,870, associated with this matter from May 2017 to June of this year. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries or fatalities connected to this recall.

Authorized dealers will resolve the issue by installing an enhanced cable harness between the existing display audio and vehicle terminal connections. Additionally, a straightening cover will be placed over the vehicle cable connector to establish a proper connection with the audio display unit.



