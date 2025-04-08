Honda PCX160 Design Patented In India

Honda has patented the design of its popular maxi-scooter, the Honda PCX160, in India. In the past, many models patented by Honda in India have not been launched. The official line is that Honda patents these models for “R&D purposes,” and it is standard practice by many brands to register and patent models in markets where there could be future possibilities, or as simple as testing out a feature of that product to be introduced in another in that specific market.

However, filing of the design patent of the PCX 160 is significant, in more ways than one. Yamaha has already seen decent success in India with its Aerox 155, although the Yamaha NMax 155 is the more closer rival to the Honda PCX 160. At the Auto Expo 2025, Yamaha did showcase the NMax 155, and there’s a possibility that India Yamaha is considering a market opportunity in India for the NMax 155 as well, a comfortable maxi-scooter which goes head-to-head with the PCX 160, another very well-rounded 160 cc maxi-scooter.

The Honda PCX 160 is powered by a 157 cc, single-cylinder engine which puts out 15.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Spec to spec, it’s comparable to the Yamaha Aerox 155, as well as the recently launched Hero Xoom 160. We have experienced both the Honda PCX 160, as well as the Yamaha NMax 155 abroad, and both offer very good two-up comfort, practical features and road presence. It’s only logical that this time around, Honda is serious about introducing a new 160 cc maxi-scooter in India, considering the growing interest of consumers in that segment. That doesn’t mean the filing of the design patent is any confirmation of an impending launch yet.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has patented numerous two-wheelers in India over the years, and many of them have never been launched. But the design patent of the PCX 160 is important, considering it’s a main rival to both the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the Hero Xoom 160. Clearly, manufacturers are looking at this segment with optimism, and Honda may not want to miss the opportunity in the 160 cc maxi-scooter segment, considering the PCX 160 is a popular product across South East Asian markets.