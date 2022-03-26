How to Search Details of Vehicle Owner by Registration Number?

There are times when one needs the details of a vehicle owner. There are many ways to find it like asking people who are living in the neighborhood where the car is parked. If there is government verification, it has its way to find the details. Your challenges are manifold. You have to know where to find the details of the owner. How to use the registration number to know about the owner? There is one VAHAN website where you may find the required information.

Registration Number

A registration number of a vehicle consists of a series of figures and letters that are arranged in a particularly unique sequence. This number is like an ID number. There is a law by the government that demands every car to have a registration number and an ID. The number is also important because it is required during some legal processes relevant to your vehicle. Whenever a new car is rolled out of a showroom by the buyer of the car, a registration number is issued by the office of the Transport Officer. Apart from this number, the car road tax has to be paid for a year and a token is issued for the tax charged.

A registration number is a clue to find out the owner of the vehicle or to get the identity of the person.There are hit-and-run cases when the identity of the owner of the vehicle has to be known. The number plate of the vehicle bearing the registration number serves as an important object to do the same. When one buys a secondhand car, one needs to check the documents of the car including the registration number. It gives all the details of the ownership and other details. You should know how to find out the details of the owner of a vehicle from the registration number of the vehicle.

VAHAN The Online Vehicle Registry

The government has come up with VAHAN, the online vehicle registry or database of all the vehicles of India. The data includes the registration numbers also of all the vehicles. The VAHAN website contains information on driving licenses and registration certificates. One can access this information from the website.

You can visit the website of VAHAN at https://vahan.nic.in/. As you are surfing the web page, you should go to 'know your vehicle details. It is there at the top of the page. You have to type in the registration number here to get the remaining details of the car.

You will be getting on the site registration number, chassis number, engine number, the name of the owner of the vehicle, the class of vehicle, etc. it also contains the type of fuel used by the vehicle and the model of the same. There are other pieces of information such as road tax payment details, pollution under control, insurance of the vehicle, etc.