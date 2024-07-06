Hrithik Roshan Is New Brand Ambassador For Jeep India; Adds Wrangler To His Garage

Jeep India has announced that Hrithik Roshan has become its new brand manager. The Bollywood actor has also added the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon SUV to his garage as well. The Rubicon is the more off-road-focused variant of the Wrangler on sale in India with buyers also offered the option of the more road-friendly Wrangler Unlimited as well. Both variants received a notable update in April this year with tweaks to the design and upgraded tech on board.

"It is an absolute pleasure to introduce the superstar to the Jeep life and its vibrant community. As a Premium Lifestyle SUV brand that's all about embracing the unknown and pushing boundaries, we're honored to have him join our community of Jeep enthusiasts. His sense of adventure and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our values," said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.



The Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Four-wheel drive with locking differentials and low range is also offered as standard. The Rubicon additionally also gets sway bars that can be disconnected to offer more wheel articulation. The model also gets mud terrain tyres as part of the equipment list.



On the tech front, the SUV packs in a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, electric-adjust front seats, a reverse camera, electronic stability control, hill-start and hill-descent, a tyre pressure monitoring system and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).