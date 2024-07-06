Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Suzuki SV 650TVS ADVBenelli 402 SIndian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hrithik Roshan Is New Brand Ambassador For Jeep India; Adds Wrangler To His Garage

Aside from joining the American SUV maker as a brand ambassador, the Bollywood Actor now also owns a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Wrangler Rubicon priced at Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Rubicon is the more off-road focused variant of the Wrangler
  • Hrithik Roshan adds the SUV to his garage

Jeep India has announced that Hrithik Roshan has become its new brand manager. The Bollywood actor has also added the 2024 Wrangler Rubicon SUV to his garage as well. The Rubicon is the more off-road-focused variant of the Wrangler on sale in India with buyers also offered the option of the more road-friendly Wrangler Unlimited as well. Both variants received a notable update in April this year with tweaks to the design and upgraded tech on board.

 

Also read: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon First Drive: Closer To An Everyday SUV Than Ever
 Hrithik Roshan with Jeep Wrangler 2

"It is an absolute pleasure to introduce the superstar to the Jeep life and its vibrant community. As a Premium Lifestyle SUV brand that's all about embracing the unknown and pushing boundaries, we're honored to have him join our community of Jeep enthusiasts. His sense of adventure and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our values," said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.
 

Also read: Second-Gen Jeep Compass To Debut In 2027
 

The Wrangler Rubicon is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. Four-wheel drive with locking differentials and low range is also offered as standard. The Rubicon additionally also gets sway bars that can be disconnected to offer more wheel articulation. The model also gets mud terrain tyres as part of the equipment list.
 

WRANGLER Image 2

Also read: Jeep Compass Sport Trim Prices Slashed By Rs. 1.70 Lakh
 

On the tech front, the SUV packs in a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, electric-adjust front seats, a reverse camera, electronic stability control, hill-start and hill-descent, a tyre pressure monitoring system and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Hrithik Roshan# Hrithik Roshan# Jeep India# Jeep Wrangler# Jeep Wrangler India# Jeep Wrangler Rubicon# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Jeep Compass Sport variant is now priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, down from the previous price of Rs. 20.69 lakh.
    Jeep Compass Sport Trim Prices Slashed By Rs. 1.70 Lakh
  • The Meridian X is a special edition version that gets a few exclusive styling cues along with a few additional features
    Jeep Meridian X Launched In India; Priced At Rs 29.99 Lakh
  • The Jeep Wrangler range gets a facelift for 2024 and the iconic SUV goes on sale in India. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67.65 Lakh
  • Jeep India has launched a 2024 update of its iconic off-roader the Wrangler in India. It gets two versions – Unlimited and more off-road biased – Rubicon. We drive the latter.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon First Drive: Closer To An Everyday SUV Than Ever
  • The SUV made its global debut almost a year ago and comes with a range of cosmetic tweaks and additional features
    Updated Jeep Wrangler Showcased In India Ahead Of April 22 Launch

Latest News

  • The BMW R 1300 GSA is visually bulkier than the standard GS and gets a bigger 30-litre fuel tank and optional semi-automatic gearbox.
    BMW R 1300 GS Adventure Unveiled: What’s Different From Standard GS?
  • Aside from joining the American SUV maker as a brand ambassador, the Bollywood Actor now also owns a 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
    Hrithik Roshan Is New Brand Ambassador For Jeep India; Adds Wrangler To His Garage
  • We spent a few days with the Volkswagen Taigun exploring Ladakh, and being part of the first media contingent to drive to Siachen Base Camp, before embarking on a solo adventure.
    Volkswagen Experiences: Taigun Takes On The High Roads
  • The Bajaj Freedom is the first petrol-CNG motorcycle in the world, and is priced from Rs 95,000
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: Top Five Highlights
  • Bajaj has launched its latest two-wheeler offering, a rather unique one, as it is the only CNG-powered motorcycle in the world.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Deliveries will begin in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in Phase 1; first-ever CNG bike will be available in a total of three variants.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 95,000; Offers 102 KM/KG Claimed Mileage
  • The new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced sometime in August 2024.
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Again Ahead Of Its Arrival In August 2024
  • Passenger vehicle sales continued to slide for a second month in a row as FADA reported a sub-1 per cent sales growth in June 2024.
    FADA Reports Tepid Sales In June 2024 As Passenger Vehicle Segment Continues To Slide
  • The world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom claims to reduce expenditure on fuel by up to 65 per cent compared to a regular motorcycle
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Taking the CBU route, the R12 and R12 nineT are both part of BMW Motorrad’s heritage line-up. Deliveries are slated to commence in September.
    BMW R12 nineT And R12 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 19.90 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hrithik Roshan Is New Brand Ambassador For Jeep India; Adds Wrangler To His Garage
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved