Hyderabad To Get A New Racetrack Soon With The Pista Motor Raceway

It's a good time to be a petrolhead if you are in and around Hyderabad, as the city is all set to get a new race track very soon. Dubbed as the Pista Motor Raceway, work is already underway for the upcoming circuit in Dundigal, Telangana, and the track will be just one hour away from the Hyderabad airport on Ring Road. As per details released, the track is the brainchild of Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Nishant Saboo and the the circuit traces its name to his newly possessed Ferrari 488 Pista. The word Pista translates to racetrack in Italian, which formed the inspiration for the circuit's name.

The upcoming project will be developed under three phases. Work on Phase 1 will begin by the end of this year and will include developing a drag strip that will be ready between May-August in 2021. The second phase will see the track being built into a 2.3 km long circuit by May 2022, which will extend to a full 3.708 km long racetrack in Phase 3 by May 2023. The full circuit will have 16 corners while there will be 50 to 100 metres of run-off for high-speed runs. There will also be a steering pad at about 145 feet in diameter and a 150 metre long pit lane.

In addition, the track will also have an off-road track, while a dirt track is already operational at the site. The circuit design though is not FIA accredited yet but but the promoters are looking to seek one in the future. The phase wise operations will also help in assessing the requirement from the users and improve on the design. The new racetrack will be accessible to petrolheads and will be a big boost for the local auto scene, allowing enthusiasts to test their cars and limits in a safe environment.

The news is certainly a big one for the growth of local motorsport as more tracks promise better infrastructure for racers. More recently, we also told you about the Nanoli Speedway that's under development near Lonavala in Maharashtra, and promises to be a new hot spot for petrolheads from Mumbai and Pune. In addition, there is also the Marque One racetrack near Bengaluru and another in Kamshet, Maharashtra, which stand proposed. At present, India has just three operational tracks - Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) in Irungattukottai and the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

