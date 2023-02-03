Hyundai Creta Bags Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In January 2023

Hyundai India's top-selling compact SUV, the Creta, has achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in January 2023. Last month, the Korean carmaker sold 15,037 units of the Hyundai Creta, which is the SUV’s best-ever monthly sales performance since its launch in 2015. As for the company’s total sales numbers, in January 2023, Hyundai India sold 50,106 vehicles in India, out of which, SUVs like - Tucson, Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Kona Electric collectively accounted for 27,532 units.

On average, Hyundai sells over 12,200 units of the Creta every month, making it the company's best-selling model in India, followed by the Venue and Grand i10 Nios. In fact, in the 2022 calendar year, Hyundai sold 1,40,895 units of the Creta. Overall, the first-generation Creta registered a sale of 4,67,030 units from June 2015 to Feb 2020, while the second-gen Creta registered a sale of 3,71,267 units from March 2020 to January 2023. Collectively, the company has sold over 8.3 lakhs units of Creta since its launch in India.

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Venue, Creta Get Engine Line-Up Re-Shuffle

The second-gen Creta registered a sale of 3,71,267 units from March 2020 to January 2023.

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2023: Indian Carmakers Kickstart New Year With Double Digit Growth

Hyundai recently updated the Creta, along with the Venue and Alcazar to comply with the upcoming, more stringent BS6 Step 2 emission norms. With this the Creta now only comes with the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines – both now get an idle-stop-start function. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine option has been dropped though it remains to be seen if it could be re-introduced at a later stage. Additionally, the 2023 Creta also now gets six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, stability control and hill start assist as standard.

The Hyundai Creta is currently priced in India at Rs. 10.84 lakh to Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).