Auto Sales January 2023: Indian Carmakers Kickstart New Year With Double Digit Growth

As the first month of the new calendar year comes to an end, car manufacturers in India have started posting their sales numbers for January 2023. While some are still struggling due to the global supply chain issue, most carmakers have reported a double-digit rise in volume. And here’s a brief look at how the top car manufacturers in India have performed.

Maruti Suzuki India

In January 2023, the country’s largest carmaker reported cumulative sales of 172,535 units, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 11.7 per cent. While the company’s domestic sales grew 14 per cent YoY, to 155,142 units, exports saw a marginal decline of 3 per cent at 17,393 units. Maruti’s subcompact car segment, which includes the Alto, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and others, cumulatively accounted for 99,286 vehicles witnessing a 10 per cent YoY growth. At the same time, the Ciaz compact sedan saw a 40 per cent decline in sales at 1,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki also sold 35,353 utility vehicles like the Brezza, XL6, and Grand Vitara in January 2023, witnessing a drop of 33 per cent, while the Eeco van saw an 11 per cent growth in sales at 11,709 units. Maruti Suzuki also sold 4,019 units of the Super Carry LCV, while sales to other OEMs (Toyota) stood at 3,775 units.

Hyundai India

Last month, Hyundai Motor India’s total sales stood at 62,276 units, witnessing a growth of 16.6 per cent year-on-year compared to 53,427 vehicles sold in January 2022. The company’s domestic sales grew by nearly 14 per cent at 50,106 units, while exports went up by over 29 per cent at 12,170 units. Sales from the company’s SUVs - Tucson, Creta, Venue, Alcazar and Kona Electric collectively clocked 27,532 units in January 2023.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, on the other hand, sold 48,289 passenger vehicles in January 2023, witnessing an18 per cent YoY growth compared to 40,942 units sold during the same month last year. The company’s domestic PV sales (including electric vehicles) went up 18 per cent at 47,987 units, while exports grew 83 per cent at 302 units. In January 2023, Tata Motors total commercial vehicle sales stood at 32,780 a decline of 7 per cent compared to 35,268 CVs sold in January 2022. The company’s overall sales stood at 81,069 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during January 2022, a growth of 6.3 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra

In comparison, rival Mahindra sold 33,040 passenger vehicles in January 2023, witnessing a 65 per cent growth compared to 19,964 units sold during the same period last year. Last month, the company sold 32,915 utility vehicles (SUVs and MPVs) up 66 per cent, while the sale of cars and vans (including EVs) stood at 125 units, a growth of 8 per cent. In January 2023, Mahindra’s total exports (including CVs) stood at 3,009 units, witnessing a 5 per cent YoY growth compared to the 2,865 vehicles exported during the same month in 2022.

Honda Cars India

In January 2023 Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 7,821 units, registering a YoY decline of 25 per cent compared to the 10,427 vehicles sold during the same month in 2022. Last month, Honda also exported 1,434 units from India, a drop of 17 per cent compared to 1,722 vehicles sold in January 2022.

MG Motor India

Among these carmakers, MG Motor India was the only one to see a decline in January 2023. Last month, MG sold 4,114 units in India, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 4.45 per cent compared to 4,306 vehicles sold in January 2022. At the same time, compared to the 3,899 vehicles sold in December 2022, MG witnessed a month-on-month growth of over 5.5 per cent. The company says that there has been some improvement in the supply chain, which has helped regain production momentum, however, select variants of the manufacturer still remain impacted.

Toyota

Toyota reported its sales numbers for the first month of the 2023 calendar year posting a 175 per cent growth over January 2022. The carmaker reported wholesales of 12,835 units in January 2023, up from 7,328 units sold in the same month a year ago. Numbers were also up compared to December 2022 with the carmaker reporting a 23 per cent or 2,414-unit growth month-on-month. The strong start to 2023 comes on the back of a good run in the calendar year 2022 with the company seeing its best numbers ever in a decade. The carmaker reported cumulative sales of 1,60,352 units in the year.