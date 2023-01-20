Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 5.68 Lakh

  • Home
Updated Grand i10 Nios is available with petrol and CNG engine options and in 4 variants.
Highlights
  • 2023 grand i10 Nios available in four variants
  • Available with 1.2-litre petrol or CNG engine options
  • Key upgrades include additional safety kit across the range

Having opened bookings days prior to the Auto Expo 2023, Hyundai has now launched the facelifted Grand i10 Nios. Priced from Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom), the refreshed Nios gets styling updates to the exterior, tweaks to the cabin and a more streamlined engine line-up. Buyers have the option of either a petrol or CNG engine with the former available with manual and AMT gearbox options. The hatchback is available in a total of 4 variants – Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta.

Variant-wise pricing is as follows:

VariantEraMagnaSportzAsta
1.2 Petrol MTRs 5.68 lakhRs 6.61 lakhRs 7.20 lakhRs 7.93 lakh
1.2 Petrol AMT---Rs 7.23 lakhRs 7.74 lakhRs 8.46 lakh
1.2 CNG MT---Rs 7.56 lakhRs 8.11 lakh---

On the cosmetic front, the Niso gets a wider more rectangular grille up front along with redesigned LED DRLs. The top models get new design alloy wheels too while around the back the tail lamps and rear hatch have been revised and get new detailing along with a lightbar connecting the rear light clusters.

Inside, updates to the cabin include the switch to a more generic analogue instrument cluster along with some additional equipment and revised seat fabrics. Buyers are offered a dual-tone grey or all-black cabin finish with the latter offered with either red or green highlights.

The Nios facelift misses out on the previously available 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine. All variants are offered with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine good for 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Magna variant onwards get the option of a 5-speed AMT unit while the Magna and Sportz can also be optioned with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The Nios CNG also uses a 1.2-litre unit but develops a lower 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm when burning CNG. The Nios CNG is only available with a manual gearbox. Hyundai says that both engine options are E20 ready - ie able to run on 20 per cent ethanol-petrol blend.

On the equipment front, the Nios does get some notable upgrades, particularly on the safety aspect. Dual front and side airbags are now standard across the range while the Asta now packs in curtain airbags. The Magna, Sportz and Asta variants also pack in a tyre pressure monitoring system while the Magna AMT, Sportz and Asta also get hill start assist and ESC. On the comfort and convenience front, the top variants pack in tech such as an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration, keyless go, cruise control, auto climate control, auto headlamps and more.

The Grand i10 Nios facelift goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Prices are introductory

