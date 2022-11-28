Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Spotted Testing In India

Hyundai has commenced testing the Grand i10 Nios facelift on Indian roads ahead of a likely launch sometime next year. The camouflaged testmule was reportedly spotted near the company’s production base in Chennai.

Going by the test mule Hyundai is unlikely to make any extensive sheet metal changes to the Nios with the changes to the front likely coming down to a redesigned bumper. The hesadlamp shape too appears to be unaltered while new boomerang design LED daytime running lamps are visible lower down. The grille design too seems to have evolved while a faux skid plate element is visible lower on the bumper suggesting that Hyundai could give the facelift some crossover cues.

Down the sides the changes were minimal while round the back the tail-lamps seem to feature a new design with what appears to be an LED light guide along the upper section.

A glimpse into the cabin reveals a dashboard design that looks to be largely unchanged though Hyundai could update the list of features and upholstery colours with the update.

Coming to the engines, the Grand i10 Nios facelift is expected to carry over the same engines as before. With the 1.2-litre diesel now having been dropped from the lineup the hatchback is currently offered with a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre CNG and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The updated Nios will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift when it arrives in the market.

