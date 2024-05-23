Login
Hyundai India Distributes 72 Assistance Devices To People With Disabilities Under Samarth Social Initiative

The carmaker plans to supply up to 784 assistance devices to people with disabilities over the next three years
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

    As part of its ‘Samarth by Hyundai’ social initiative, Hyundai India distributed 72 advanced assistive devices to people with disabilities in partnership with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. Through the initiative, the Hyundai and the Samarthanam Trust aim to distribute a total of 684 assistive devices over the next three years. These devices, including hearing aids, wheelchairs, digital kits for the visually impaired, and bionic limbs to individuals with disabilities.
     

    Speaking on the initiative Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Through ‘Samarth by Hyundai’, we aim to create a more inclusive society and ease the way of living for people with disabilities in India. Providing assistive devices is a step towards strengthening our commitment for the nation’s comprehensive development. Through innovative solutions, we are determined to unlock the potential of individuals with disabilities and pave the way for a more empathetic and inclusive society.”
     

    The carmaker recently held its first ‘Samarth Assistive Devices Conclave’ which featured in-depth discussions on enabling inclusion through assistive devices, the challenges faced by people with disabilities in India, and investment in assistive technologies for para sports. Panellists such as Vineet Saraiwala, Founder & CEO of Atypical Advantage, Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), Aditya Mehta, Founder of the Aditya Mehta Foundation, and wheelchair basketball player Inshah Bashir, shared their insights.

    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • Hyundai India Distributes 72 Assistance Devices To People With Disabilities Under Samarth Social Initiative
