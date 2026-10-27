India Clears Pathway For Introduction Of E100 Flex-Fuel Vehicles
- Includes changes related to E20 petrol, E100 flex-fuel vehicles and B100 biodiesel.
- E20 petrol replaces E10 petrol in the relevant emission certification table.
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel supports E100 fuel.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued an amendment on October 23, 2026, through a Gazette notification, introducing provisions for the use of E100 in compatible vehicles. The amended rules include E100 alongside E85 in several fuel-related entries under Rule 115. The revision also specifies that vehicles designed for flex-fuel vehicles by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will use E85 or E100, as applicable under the amended rules.
E85 is a fuel blend containing up to 85 per cent ethanol, with the remaining portion primarily comprising petrol. E100 refers to fuel containing 100 per cent ethanol. Both fuels can be used in vehicles specifically designed or adapted to run on them.
The inclusion of E100 updates the fuel references in the existing rules. However, the amendment does not mean that all petrol vehicles can run on E85 or E100. Vehicles must be designed or adapted to use the respective fuel. The amendments is follow up of a draft notification issued in April 2026.
Additionally, the amended rules replace the reference to E10 petrol with E20 petrol in the relevant emission certification table. E20 petrol contains 20% ethanol blended with petrol, while E10 contains 10% ethanol. MoRTH has also replaced the B10 reference with B100 in the relevant emission certification table, updating the fuel classification mentioned in the existing rules.
The amendments also include technical corrections to emission testing tables, covering changes to certain column headings, measurement units and numerical values.
Currently, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, launched at Rs 7.24 lakh a few months ago, is the only flex-fuel car in India that supports E100 fuel. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12N engine featuring upgraded fuel injectors, fuel pumps, fuel lines and an E100-calibrated ECU. The engine produces 90 bhp and 113.7 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Among two-wheelers, the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ flex-fuel models can run on ethanol blends of up to E85. The Yamaha FZ starts at Rs 1.24 lakh, while the Suzuki Gixxer 250 is priced at Rs 1.98 lakh. Some Hero motorcycles are also available in flex-fuel versions.
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