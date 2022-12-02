India-Made Volkswagen Virtus Crash Tested; Receives 5 Star Safety Rating

The Made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus sedan has been crash tested by Latin NCAP and has received a 5-star safety rating. The model was tested as a voluntary decision of the manufacturer. The Virtus that was crash tested had 6 airbags and ESC as standard equipment. The Virtus achieved a 92.35 per cent in adult occupant safety and 91.84 per cent for child occupant safety. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, side pole impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) city and interurban and ESC. The Virtus sedan did well in the pedestrian protection test as well, scoring 53.09 per cent.

The protection offered to the driver and passenger head and neck was good, while the driver´s chest showed adequate protection and passenger chest showed good protection. The footwell area was rated as stable and so was the bodyshell. In fact, the report said that the bodyshell was capable of withstanding further loadings.

The protection offered to the driver and passenger were rated as good or adequate.

These scores reflect the company’s commitment to offering safer products across the world. The Taigun too scored big in the Global NCAP crash tests scoring 5 stars in both adult and child occupant safety. The Virtus is based on the same platform as the Taigun. The MQB-A0 IN platform, was specifically designed to make products from India for the world and the Virtus too has been made on the same platform, showcasing the versatility of it.

The made-in-India Virtus is exported to the Latin American market and the company is eyeing other export markets as well.

Car&bike has reached out to Volkswagen India for a comment on this crash test result, but has not yet received a reply.

The Virtus compact sedan was recently launched in Mexico and we told you all about it. The made-in-India Virtus is exported to the Latin American market and the company is eyeing other export markets as well.