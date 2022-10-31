India's Zoomcar Seeks U.S. Listing Through $456 Million SPAC Deal

  • Home
The Bengaluru-based startup expects to list on the Nasdaq as Zoomcar Holdings Inc after being acquired by Innovative International Acquisition Corp in the first half of 2023.
Indian car rental platform Zoomcar Inc said on Thursday it would go public in the United States through a blank-check merger valuing the combined company at $456 million including debt, as it seeks to expand into new markets.

The Bengaluru-based startup expects to list on the Nasdaq as Zoomcar Holdings Inc after being acquired by Innovative International Acquisition Corp in the first half of 2023.

Founded nearly a decade ago, Zoomcar allows car owners to put up their vehicles for hire by the hour or for longer, similar to San Francisco-based Turo Inc's business model.

Zoomcar had said in May that it expected to achieve profitability in India by the end of 2022, according to a report in the Economic Times newspaper.

"We expect to target future expansion opportunities in markets which include SE Asia, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and Sub-Saharan Africa," Zoomcar founder Greg Moran said in a statement on Thursday.

Proceeds from a trust account that contains about $235 million will provide the capital for general working purposes, the company said.

Zoomcar has more than 3 million active users and operates across India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Egypt. It has over 25,000 vehicles registered for use on its global car-sharing marketplace.

