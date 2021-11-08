Nissan, Orix And Zoomcar Partner For New Car Subscription Programme, Offer Share-Back Option

  • Home
Nissan India has partnered with Orix India and Zoomcar, to introduce its new car subscription plan - Nissan Intelligent Ownership'. The company is also offering a Share-Back option, which will allow customers to list the vehicle on Zoomcar's short-term rental platform.
authorBy Carandbike Team
08-Nov-21 05:33 PM IST
Highlights
  • Nissan Intelligent Ownership car subscription programme launched
  • Introduced in partnership with Orix India and Zoomcar
  • Available in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune

Nissan India has announced entering into a new partnership with Orix India and Zoomcar, to introduce its new car subscription plan - Nissan Intelligent Ownership'. The subscription programme will be handled by car leasing and financing company, Orix India, and initially, the service will be available in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. The subscription plan will include models from both Nissan and Datsun brands, which can be subscribed for a period of 12, 24, 36, or 48 months or more, for a fixed monthly fee.

The service will be available in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Customer's lifestyle is progressively evolving and this initiative by Nissan, Zoomcar & ORIX empowers the customer on being asset-lite with strong saving potential. The Nissan Intelligent Ownership subscription plan is very innovative with Share-Back in the subscription space as its affordable, flexible and provides enjoyable car ownership experience with saving potential for Nissan and Datsun customers."

Under the new subscription plan, the company is also offering a Share-Back option, which will allow customers to list the vehicle on Zoomcar's short-term rental platform, when not in use. A similar feature was offered by Zoomcar as part of its own car subscription programme. The 'Share-Back' Subscription plan on Nissan and Datsun cars will be available for tenures ranging from 12 months onwards.

Under the new subscription plan, the company is also offering a Share-Back option, which will allow customers to list the vehicle on Zoomcar's short-term rental platform

Talking about the partnership, Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar said, "At an overall level, Zoomcar continues to focus on adding enterprise partners such as Nissan to our industry-leading vehicle subscription-based enterprise software program. The flexibility, convenience, and inherent affordability of car subscriptions will continue to attract new segments of customers to personal mobility, and we're thrilled to be a major part of this transformation."

Nissan's Intelligent Ownership car subscription plan covers all maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre, and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork, zero depreciation insurance, registration fee, road tax and RTO expenses. It also comes with a FASTag, standard accessories and pick-up and drop facility. So, customers can book the desired subscription plan on the Nissan India website in the available locations.

