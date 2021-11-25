Indian Billionaires And Their Famous Car Collections

Are you even a billionaire, if you don't own a slew of cars that would make all heads turn around? Well, Indian billionaires certainly love their machines on 4-wheels, and don't hesitate to spend lakhs and crores of rupees, to get what they want and, in a way, truly deserve!



Let's take a quick look at some of the most extravagant cars possessed by the top billionaires of the nation!

Mukesh Ambani

Photo Credit: www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com As if adding a four Mercedes to his security convoy wasn't enough, Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, went ahead and added a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to his fleet. But, that's just the tip of the iceberg! He has also been spotted in some of his other beloved (read ‘super expensive') cars including Mercedes-Benz S Class, Mercedes-Maybach S660 Pullman Guard, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, Bentayga, Aston Martin Rapide, BMW 760 Li, and so on. And yes, on top of it all, he has 150 additional vehicles waiting to be of service in his carport. Then again, there's more! When we talk about the costliest vehicle in Ambani's garage, it has to be the Rolls Royce Phantom Series VIII EWB. The Rolls Royce Phantom is the most extravagant contribution from the Rolls Royce, which clocks at an estimated Rs, 8-10 crores, without customisation. Of course, Mr. Ambani possesses one, which has been redone as per his needs and ended up sweeping him off of Rs. 15 crores. The vehicle comes loaded with 6749cc mated with an 8-speed programmed transmission to convey a maximum force of 563bhp at 5000rpm. This petroleum motor accompanies RWD and gives a mileage of 9.8kmpl. The vehicle can time a maximum velocity of 250kmph. Also Read: https://www.carandbike.com/news/5-xuv-700-features-that-are-available-in-mercedes-2624536 Ratan Tata Photo Credit: Source Unknown Known for his enthusiasm for extraordinary cars, Ratan Tata purchased a flaring red Ferrari California in 2010, making him one of the first people in India to possess it. He additionally possesses a Mercedes SL500, Maserati Quattroporte, a Cadillac XLR, and a Chrysler Sebring. The former chairman of the Tata group loves taking his Ferrari California for a spin! In fact, his red Ferrari has been spotted quite often on the marine drive with Mr. Tata revelling in a smooth Sunday drive. The Ferrari California billed at around Rs. 3 crores at the time, which was then customised to an extent, to meet Ratan Tata's needs. The swanky car features a 4.3 litre, V8 engine offering 454bhp at 7500rpm. The vehicle can go from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds and can reach a maximum speed of 315kmph. Also Read: https://www.carandbike.com/news/did-you-know-rahul-dravid-has-a-lavish-car-collection-that-rivals-ms-dhonis-2624368 Cyrus Poonawalla Photo Credit: www.ferrari.com The much-celebrated administrator of Poonawalla Group has always been enthusiastic about cars, so much so that that he effectively designed a sports car in his 20s. In fact, Poonawalla chipped away at a reproduction of Jaguar D-type to get across his idea. Be that as it may, his interests were soon redirected from designing luxury cars to owning some of the most impressive ones. Not surprisingly, his assemblage incorporates Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and a Ferrari F430. Also Read: https://www.carandbike.com/news/the-extensive-car-collection-of-the-poonawalla-family-will-wow-you-2625459 Adar Poonawalla Photo Credit: www.forbesindia.com

If one had to point in the direction of the owner of the coolest car in the nation, it has to be towards Adar Poonawalla! After all, he owns a batmobile that you simply cannot get enough of! And how exactly did he pull it off? Well, by getting a Mercedes S350 remodelled to perfection.

Apart from this extravagant vehicle, Poonawalla also possesses cars like the Ferrari 360 Spyder, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Porsche Cayenne, a BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S600, Bentley Continental Flying Spur, and many more.

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Photo Credit: www.bmw.in

Kumar Mangalam Birla is a man with many BMWs, and the fanciest one in his carport has to be the BMW 760 Li bulletproof car! He had the car shipped from Germany and had to take special consent from the government. Conventionally, the vehicle can cost anywhere between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 2 crore. But, in Birla's case, we consider it safe to assume that the price went much too high, given the customizations deserving of the billionaire and the import obligation.

In addition, he owns a Mercedes Maybach 600 and BMW 5 Series, that is if we speak of the notable ones.

Gautam Adani

Photo Credit: www.rolls-roycemotorcars.com

Director and founder of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani has secured a place as one of the most revered business magnates in India. The big shot boasts of some of the most remarkable cars right from Ferrari California to BMW 7 Series and even a Rolls-Royce Ghost, and these are just the ones that are in the public eye.

As may be obvious, Adani's undisputed top choice is the extravagant Rolls Royce Ghost. While the car costs upwards of Rs. 7 crores, with his touches, it is sure to have burned a deeper hole in his pocket! The incredibly luxuriant Ghost features a 6.6L, V12 twin-super motor which gives 562 bhp of force and 780 Nm of force, making it worth every penny invested!

Anil Ambani

Photo Credit: www.lamborghini.com

The Chairman of Reliance Group, and the MD of Reliance Communication, Anil Ambani is known for travelling to his workplace via a chopper! Of course, a man of such taste has to have an astounding assemblage of vehicles. Mr. Ambani is the proud owner of Rolls Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Gallardo, Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes Benz S-class, and Toyota Fortuner! And of course, when it comes to his true favourite, it has to be none other than the Lamborghini Gallardo, which he loves to take out for a spin, every now and then. Costing him over Rs. 3 Crores, the Lambo features a 5204cc 10-chamber engine which creates 550 Hp and 540 Nm of force.

Also Read: Dhirubhai Ambanis Beloved Car: A Heartwarming Story

Now that you know all about some of the most beloved possessions of the top billionaires of the nation, which one of them would you go for?