Indian Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad Buys New Jawa Motorcycle

Indian Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad has added a new motorcycle to his garage, a Jawa 42 Bobber. Gaikwad has has limited outings with the Indian national Cricket team making his first outing for the country in a T20 International against Sri Lanka last year. His last outing for Team India was in the first ODI against South Africa this October. Gaikwad has also played for the Chennai Super Kings in the last three seasons of the IPL.

Gaikwad recently took delivery of the new Jawa 42 Bobber finished in Moonstone White. The bike carries an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 2.07 lakh. The 42 Bobber, is Jawa’s second such model from Jawa following the older Perak and the most affordable factory-built Bobber on sale in the country.

The 42 Bobber is based on the standard 42 though gets radical changes to styling as compared to the roadster. The riding ergonomics get heavily revised with a lower set floating single seat, fatter tyres and minimalist bodywork, forward set foot pegs, and new handlebars. The suspension set-up too is revised and retuned for the model.

Unlike the standard 42, the 42 Bobber gets the larger displacement engine from the Perak. The motor develops 30.2 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Dual-channel ABS is standard.