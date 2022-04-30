Intelligent 4X4 System - Function And Intelligence

Even as a seasoned driver, if you struggle to corner your car smoothly, you are not the only one! But you don't have to worry about cornering anymore. How? The Intelligent 4x4 system in vehicles uses revolutionary technology to assist drivers in cornering the cars smoothly.

If you are eager to learn more about the Intelligent 4x4 system, you've come to the right destination. This article consists of everything you need to know about this all-new feature. You'll learn the functions of this feature and the mechanism behind it. Let's get started!

What is the Intelligent 4x4 System?

The Intelligent 4x4 system is one of the emerging features of car safety technology. The feature might be currently limited to specific cars, but the technology might debut in more models due to its success. This system assists drivers in smoothly cornering while driving. It does the job by adjusting the power output to the front and rear wheels.

In other words, the 4x4 system predicts the cornering line that the driver expects. After this, the technology adjusts the torque distribution for a smooth and natural cornering line. You'll notice that the Intelligent 4x4 system lets you seamlessly corner even in slippery road conditions. Be it any road adventure; you'll have the Intelligent 4x4 systems backing you!

Photo Credit: www.nissanvietnam.vn

System Operation

There is a lot of technology and engineering behind making such safety systems possible for vehicles. The intelligent 4x4 system operates on a simple principle – it automatically controls the torque distribution between the rear and the front tyres.

It ensures that the cornering in-line syncs with the driver's intention by understanding the steering wheel inputs. It uses vehicle movement control technology to allow excellent smooth cornering while making turns. The yaw movement control is the mechanism behind this system.

Photo Credit: www.roadandtrack.com

System Mechanism

Now, let's see the internal mechanism behind this system which allows smooth cornering during turns. The first thing that the system does is take and analyse the driver's inputs from the steering angle sensors. These sensors measure the steering wheel inputs. On the other hand, the yaw rate sensor detects vehicle movement and the vehicle G sensor.

The sensor analyses these inputs in real-time and judges the driver's desired cornering line. Accordingly, the system manipulates the torque distribution of the rear and front wheels. As a result, the Intelligent 4x4 System helps you corner without any troubles, even on the most slippery surfaces.

Photo Credit: www.nissanvietnam.vn

The Intelligent 4x4 System is a significant feature that will make driving easier. Currently, this technology is being rolled out for some of the newer generation cars. But we hope to see this beneficial technology in vehicles worldwide. Are you excited to experience this technology?