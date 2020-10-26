New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?

Railways is eyeing at a 20 per cent share in automotive logistics by the next financial year. It is in fact hoping to achieve a growth of 10 per cent every year post that.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra recently, joined the bandwagon opting to export its vehicles using rail transport expand View Photos
Mahindra recently, joined the bandwagon opting to export its vehicles using rail transport

Highlights

  • Mahindra used the train to export 87 Bolero Pick-Ups to Bangladesh
  • Rail transport is becoming a very viable option for the auto industry
  • Railways is eyeing at a 20% share in automotive logistics by FY2022

Rail transport is soon becoming a very viable option for the automotive industry. That can be seen by the number of players opting for this route in the recent past. Now, before railways came into the picture transportation of vehicles was mainly done by trucks and the heavy reliance on this form of transport also led to delays, caused by breakdowns or traffic enroute to the final destination. However, transporting vehicles using trains, saves on all that and in fact save fuel and reduce CO2 emissions which is why Railways is eyeing at a 20 per cent share in automotive logistics by the next financial year. It is in fact hoping to achieve a growth of 10 per cent every year post that. While a lot of automobile manufacturers are already using this mode of transportation, Mahindra recently, joined the bandwagon opting to export its vehicles using rail transport.

In a tweet, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, showed a video with Mahindra Bolero Pick-Ups being loaded on a train heading to Bangladesh. He said, “Boosting Automobile Exports: Railways loaded 87 pick-up vans from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra to Benapole in Bangladesh. Offering safe, swift & economical logistic solutions, Railways has emerged as a preferred mode for automobile transportation.”

cq37fuf

Indian Railways is eyeing a 20 per cent share in automotive logistics by the next financial year

In fact, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra too responded to this tweet stating that Railways has become an efficient way of transporting vehicles long distance. And there's proof to the pudding too. Let's take the case of Maruti Suzuki India. The company first started using railways to send vehicles in March 2014 and since then it says that it has saved more than 1 lakh truck trips and 100 million litres of fuel. It has come a long way from using a single deck converted rakes to deploying high speed, high capacity new design double deck rakes.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Transported Over 6 Lakh Cars Through Indian Railways In 6 Years

k1i03mdo

Maruti Suzuki Transported Over 6 Lakh Cars Through Indian Railways

These single deck wagons were christened as New Modified Goods (NMG) with a capacity to handle 125 cars. With growing volumes, Indian Railways' design arm RDSO designed high capacity dedicated wagons called BCACM after taking suggestions from several OEMs including Maruti Suzuki. The new BCACBM rakes are more flexible and offer a capacity of 318 cars.

In the financial year 2019-20, the company despatched over 1.78 lakh cars through Indian Railways, which is 15 per cent more as compared to the previous year. It also accounts for nearly 12 per cent of the total sales recorded by the carmaker in the year. Employing the rail mode, the Indo-Japanese car manufacturer counterbalanced around 3,000 Megatons(MT) of CO2 emissions, witnessing a CAGR of over 18 per cent.

Also Read: Kia Motors India Has Transported 5,000 Cars Using Indian Railways So Far

Hyundai India too has been using the railway network since 1999 but were able to use this mode with much more steady volumes since 2013. Currently, over 10 per cent of the company's total volumes are despatched through the railway route from two terminals near its factory, namely Melpakkam and Wallajahbad.

8t47c7ko

Kia Motors India too has used the Indian railways to transport over 5000 cars so far

During the pre-COVID times, an average of 10 per cent of the company's monthly volumes were despatched by rail. In August 2020, this proportion reached a record 13 per cent of monthly volumes, given the currently higher available capacity in rail rakes and fluctuations in manpower availability in road networks. In a query raised by carandbike about the future of using this transport, a Hyundai spokesperson said, “As the months go by the dynamics may vary slightly, but we anticipate that a minimum of 10% proportion through rail will continue in the future.”

0 Comments

When asked whether railways could become a preferred mode of transport, Hyundai said, “Railways have been quite supportive in providing various impetus like streamlining the rakes and processes for faster overall transit times, waiver of demurrage for idling rakes belonging to logistics service provider etc. When coupled with a steady infrastructure-led impetus by the Government of India, we are sure that this mode will only become more and more preferred by not just carmakers but by other industries as well.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Bajaj CT100 Launched With New Features; Priced At Rs. 46,432
Chinese EV Startup XPENG To Release Self Driving Capability in 2021
Chinese EV Startup XPENG To Release Self Driving Capability in 2021
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Is Railways Becoming The Preferred Way To Transport Vehicles?
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Elon Musk Believes Tesla’s Next Killer Product Is A Solar Roof 
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
F1: Ferrari Denies Providing A Better Car To Leclerc 
F1: Ferrari Denies Providing A Better Car To Leclerc 
Hyundai Motor Swings To Net Loss In Third Quarter As Costs Of Engine Issues Weigh
Hyundai Motor Swings To Net Loss In Third Quarter As Costs Of Engine Issues Weigh
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In November 2020
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
Geely's New EV Plant Will Build Premium Polestar Cars: Report
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results For Q3 2020 As Demand Rebounds
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
F1: Hamilton Breaks Schumacher's Record With 92nd Win At Portuguese GP
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
MotoGP: Morbidelli Wins Teruel GP, Both Suzukis On Podium
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan
2021 Kawasaki Z250 Unveiled With New Colours And Upgrades For Japan

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
Road Accidents Led To More Than 1.5 Lakh Deaths In India In 2019, Highest In The World
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
New-Generation Hyundai i20 Sketches Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 8 lakh Sales Milestone In Under 5 Years
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities