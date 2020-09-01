New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 

Tesla has job listing for its facility in Austin for employees who can help it deisgn videos games for its cars.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Tesla is hiring people in Austin, Texas.
  • It is building a dedicated team for making video games
  • This is an add-on to its efforts in Washington for Tesla Arcade
Tech News

The world's most valuable EV maker, Tesla, is seemingly in the process of building out a team which can potentially make video games, work on user interfaces and develop software for the same. Tesla has a job listing painted out on its website for positions in its Austin facility, US, where they have a Gigafactory under construction. 

First reported by Electrek, it seems like Tesla is building a dedicated software team whose work is quite unrelated to the work that will be under the ambit of the Gigafactory. It is likely the manufacturer is working on new car infotainment system software which is why they need UI designers, software developers and video game developers for making cool experiences for their future vehicles. 

5g90vhpg

One job listing makes it quite clear that Tesla is toying with the idea of creating video games for its in-car infotainment system. 

"Tesla strives to make its cars the most fun possible; bringing video game experiences to the car helps increase that fun. In this incredibly rare opportunity to help build a video games platform, we are looking for a highly motivated software engineer to help enable the best video game content to be available in-car. Come put that industry experience to great use and help us build this platform," reads the job listing. 

It is no secret that Tesla has been building the Tesla Arcade platform for which it has a team in Bellevue, Washington. This team will likely redouble or augment those efforts considering that it has also been courting video game studios. 

Seemingly, this effort is quite advanced as the job listing is also for someone with experiences with rendering engines like the Unreal engine, Open GL and Direct X technologies. These are technologies which are used by some of the most sophisticated video games. 

i1ljg6s

'We are looking for a motivated real-time rendering engineer to help us advance the software infotainment system in our cars. We are aiming to build the world's best in-car experience by taking full advantage of our 17-inch display, graphics hardware, and recent advances in features. The ideal candidate is self-driven and looks forward to solving challenging problems. In-car graphics relies heavily on rendering technologies like OpenGL. The ideal candidate is an expert with OpenGL/DirectX and can use it to create real-time rendering techniques such as deferred rendering, HDR, ambient-occlusion, particle systems for snow, rain, etc. We are looking for engineers that can write rendering engines like Unreal, not simply those engineers that use them as a black box," reads the job listing. 

Tesla is looking to make quite a sophisticated video game platform within its cars. Now, this may seem dangerous considering cars are meant to be driven, but Tesla has been talking a big game about its self-driving technology and soon, its AutoPilot technology is said to get a huge boost from the Dojo supercomputer. 

This would make the cabin a rather boring place at times which is why it would make sense for Tesla to build a sophisticated interactive entertainment platform within the vehicles. The Tesla's don't have any dearth of horsepower when it comes to on-board computing which is why they can actually have graphically intensive games running on the infotainment system. In the coming years, 5G and cloud gaming services will anyway make mobile gaming richer and more pervasive in cars.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth Car Sales August 2020: MG Motor India Registers 41% Growth
Is Tesla Developing A Video Game?  Is Tesla Developing A Video Game? 
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17% Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 500 BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 500
Ford Is Developing Technology Which Could Predict Accidents Ford Is Developing Technology Which Could Predict Accidents
Aurus Escort Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Russia Aurus Escort Electric Motorcycle Revealed In Russia
Piaggio Loses Intellectual Property Battle With Kumpan Electric Piaggio Loses Intellectual Property Battle With Kumpan Electric
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow
Aprilia RS 660 Revealed In Official Video Aprilia RS 660 Revealed In Official Video
Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam Royal Enfield Delivers Over 1,000 Bikes In A Single Day In Kerala On Occasion Of Onam
Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales In India Yamaha FZ Powers July 2020 Sales In India
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville Triumph Motorcycles Completes 61 Years Of Bonneville
Bill Gates Reveals Funding Battery Maker QuantumScape To Revolutionise EVs Bill Gates Reveals Funding Battery Maker QuantumScape To Revolutionise EVs
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained 2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Variants Explained

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Tesla models

Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Fuel Efficiency Details Leaked
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Car Sales August 2020: Maruti Suzuki Finally Sees Y-o-Y Growth After 6 Months, Sales Rise By Over 17%
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow
Skoda Enyaq iV Electric Crossover Global Debut Tomorrow
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities