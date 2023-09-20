Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Tours Tesla Factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife at the company's Fremont, California factory. The visit included a tour of the facility and a ride in a Tesla Model X, with Netanyahu expressing interest in the electric vehicle.

The highlight of the visit was when Netanyahu joined Musk in a test drive of a Tesla Cyber Truck prototype. The video footage showcased the Cybertruck's LED ambient lighting system and its four-wheel steering system, demonstrating its manoeuvrability.

Netanyahu's official social media account on X posted images and videos documenting the visit to the factory with Elon Musk. A tweet from the account stated. “The Prime Minister and his wife were briefed by Elon Musk on company developments and various models and observed the production and assembly line for advanced electric vehicles.”

Another tweet from the account stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the @Tesla Motors factory in Fremont, California, alongside Tesla's CEO and entrepreneur @ElonMusk."

The Cybertruck, introduced in 2019, has Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-rolled stainless steel and features a distinctive geometric design, has armour glass

In their conversation, Israel's Prime Minister and the head of Twitter delved into discussions regarding the potential advantages and drawbacks of artificial intelligence. Additionally, Netanyahu encouraged Musk to take measures against antisemitism on the platform.

