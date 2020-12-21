New Cars and Bikes in India
Isuzu Motors Announces Price Hike On Its Commercial Vehicle Range

The price hike of around Rs. 10,000 will be applicable on the D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab from January 01, 2020.

Isuzu will be increasing prices by Rs. 10,000 on its commercial vehicle range. expand View Photos
Isuzu will be increasing prices by Rs. 10,000 on its commercial vehicle range.

Highlights

  • Isuzu Motors will be increasing prices by Rs. 10,000 on its CV range.
  • The price hike will be applicable on the D-Max Regular Cab and S-Cab.
  • Isuzu is likely to launch the next-generation D-Max V-Cross in 2021.

Almost all major automakers have announced an increase in prices of their vehicles next year and the latest one to make this same announcement is Isuzu Motors India. The Japanese carmaker will be increasing prices of its commercial vehicles by about ₹ 10,000 from the current ex-showroom price, effective from January 01, 2021. The price hike will be applicable on the D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab and the company has cited increase in input and vehicle cost as the primary reason for the price hike.

Also Read: 2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

9qsutk2k

The company has announced the price hike only on the commercial vehicle range.

Isuzu is one of the major car manufacturers that have announced to increase prices next year. Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra among others have already announced to increase the prices of their vehicles. Cyclical price revision at the beginning of a new year has become a trend in the auto industry due to increase in input costs and transportation charges. Some automakers also give discounts on previous model year vehicles at the end of the year which is when buyers can cash in opportunity and purchase a new vehicle at comparatively discounted rate and also benefit marginally on insurance and road tax charges due to lesser base price.

Also Read: Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand

b7p1ucos

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X is expected to arrive in India in 2021.

The price is only applicable on Isuzu's commercial vehicle range and not on models like the MU-X or the D-Max V-Cross Facelift. In fact, Isuzu is yet to launch the BS6 D-Max V-Cross in India which will be the next-generation model that's already on sale in Thailand. The same model is expected to go on sale in India next year.

