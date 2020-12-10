New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

The new Isuzu D-Max has received a total of 32.2 points for Adult occupant protection which is 84 per cent in evaluation and has scored an even higher rating of 42.2 points or 86 per cent protection in child occupant safety.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The body structure of the new Isuzu D-Max was rated as stable. expand View Photos
The body structure of the new Isuzu D-Max was rated as stable.

Highlights

  • The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has received 84 per cent safety evaluation.
  • It scored 32.2 points for adult occupant safety, 42.2 for child safety.
  • It's body structure has been rated as stable.

In the latest round of crash testing conducted by the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), the 2020 Isuzu D-Max has bagged full five stars in crash test safety rating. The lifestyle pick-up truck was tested at 64 kmph and has received a total of 32.2 points for Adult occupant protection which is 84 per cent in evaluation and has scored an even higher rating of 42.2 points or 86 per cent protection in child occupant safety. As far as pedestrian's safety is concerned, the D-Max has been rated at 37.6 points which is 69 per cent in evaluation.

Also Read: Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand

lkvfp6jo

The Isuzu D-Max has received a total of 32.2 points for Adult occupant protection and 42.2 points in child occupant protection.

The D-Max is also equipped with a host of driver-assist functions and Euro NCAP has given it 13.4 points which is an evaluation of 83 per cent for safety assist features. The report also states the passenger compartment as stable in the offset frontal crash test. The overall body protection of the test dummies too were rated safe, however, the protection for driver's knees were rated as weak. Some areas in its top hart also show high deformation and it scored a bit less in protection of the opposite vehicle in case of a frontal impact. Along with front and side airbags, the D-Max also gets centre airbags that worked well in protecting occupant-to-occupant interaction, giving good protection to the heads of both the front occupants.

Newsbeep

Also Read: 2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched In India

f8fs7fm8

The  new-gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to go on sale in India this year.

0 Comments

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max was unveiled in late 2019 and went on sale in some of the Asian markets in early 2020. The good news is that we're expecting its India launch soon and of course it will be called the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross here and will replace the existing model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Uber Connect Launches Courier Like Service In The US
Uber Connect Launches Courier Like Service In The US
Harley-Davidson To Announce 2021 Plans On January 19, Pan America ADV Reveal In February
Harley-Davidson To Announce 2021 Plans On January 19, Pan America ADV Reveal In February
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Uber Is Selling Its Flying Car Unit 'Elevate'
Uber Is Selling Its Flying Car Unit 'Elevate'
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Spotted With Production-Spec Two-Tone Alloys
Upcoming Tata Micro SUV, Codenamed HBX, Spotted With Production-Spec Two-Tone Alloys
Toyota Launches New Mirai Fuel Cell Car In Fresh Push On Hydrogen Technology In Japan
Toyota Launches New Mirai Fuel Cell Car In Fresh Push On Hydrogen Technology In Japan
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Toyota Working On New Electric SUV; Global Debut In 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be
Henrik Fisker Starts Designing His Next Vehicle, Says It Will Be "Radical"
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
BMW Group And AWS Collaborate To Develop IT Solutions
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bimota KB4 Production Model Revealed In Latest Images
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 16.55 - 19.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
34,3519% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Manual , Automatic
14.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Review
07:09
2019 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-May-20 04:26 PM IST
First Look: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4x4 Pickup Truck
02:20
First Look: Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4x4 Pickup Truck
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Oct-16 03:29 PM IST
Isuzu D Max V Cross Backview
Isuzu D Max V Cross Backview
Isuzu D Max V Cross Frontview
Isuzu D Max V Cross Frontview
Isuzu D Max V Cross Sideview
Isuzu D Max V Cross Sideview
Isuzu D Max V Cross Backview Mirror
Isuzu D Max V Cross Backview Mirror
Isuzu D Max V Cross Dashboard Steering
Isuzu D Max V Cross Dashboard Steering
Isuzu D Max V Cross Interior Gripholder
Isuzu D Max V Cross Interior Gripholder
Isuzu D Max V Cross Interior Light
Isuzu D Max V Cross Interior Light
Isuzu D Max V Cross Interior Side Door
Isuzu D Max V Cross Interior Side Door
Isuzu D Max V Cross Storage Space
Isuzu D Max V Cross Storage Space
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike; To Be Effective From January 2021
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Aprilia SXR 160 Launch Details Revealed; Deliveries Beginning This Month Itself
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
Mahindra Expects Production Decline In Last Quarter Of FY2021 Due To Shortage of Components
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities