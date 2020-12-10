2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test

In the latest round of crash testing conducted by the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP), the 2020 Isuzu D-Max has bagged full five stars in crash test safety rating. The lifestyle pick-up truck was tested at 64 kmph and has received a total of 32.2 points for Adult occupant protection which is 84 per cent in evaluation and has scored an even higher rating of 42.2 points or 86 per cent protection in child occupant safety. As far as pedestrian's safety is concerned, the D-Max has been rated at 37.6 points which is 69 per cent in evaluation.

Also Read: Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand

The Isuzu D-Max has received a total of 32.2 points for Adult occupant protection and 42.2 points in child occupant protection.

The D-Max is also equipped with a host of driver-assist functions and Euro NCAP has given it 13.4 points which is an evaluation of 83 per cent for safety assist features. The report also states the passenger compartment as stable in the offset frontal crash test. The overall body protection of the test dummies too were rated safe, however, the protection for driver's knees were rated as weak. Some areas in its top hart also show high deformation and it scored a bit less in protection of the opposite vehicle in case of a frontal impact. Along with front and side airbags, the D-Max also gets centre airbags that worked well in protecting occupant-to-occupant interaction, giving good protection to the heads of both the front occupants.

Also Read: 2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched In India

The new-gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to go on sale in India this year.

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max was unveiled in late 2019 and went on sale in some of the Asian markets in early 2020. The good news is that we're expecting its India launch soon and of course it will be called the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross here and will replace the existing model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.