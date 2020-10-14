2020 Isuzu D-Max, D-Max S-Cab Pick-Up Trucks Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 7.84 Lakh

Isuzu Motor India today launched the BS6 compliant versions of its popular pick-up truck range, D-Max commercial vehicles. Offered in two options - the Isuzu D-Max and the more premium D-Max S-Cab - the former is priced at ₹ 7.84 lakh to ₹ 8.39 lakh, while the S-Cab, is priced from ₹ 9.82 lakh to ₹ 10.07 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai). Both the models now get a revised front section, with a stronger chassis and crumple zone. The new features include sliding co-driver seat, height-adjustable driver side seatbelt, and a new instrument cluster with an MID unit showing distance to empty and a gear shift indicator. Both come with a ground clearance of 220 mm, along with ventilated front disc brakes, high mounted stop light, and rear parking sensors.

The Isuzu D-Max gets a new Super Strong variant with an increased payload capacity of 1710 kg

The Isuzu D-Max now comes in a new Super Strong variant, which comes with an increased payload capacity of 1,710 kg, that is 470 kg more than the older 1,240 kg payload variant, which is also on offer. The D-Max comes with a deck area of 4.27 square metre, and, plus, there is the entry-level cab-chassis variant as well. The D-Max 1240kg variant comes with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 2,990 kg, while the new 1,710 kg Super Strong version comes with a GVW of 3,490 kg.

Also Read: Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teaser Leaked

As for the more premium Isuzu D-Max S-Cab, the double cab pick-up gets a similar design but with metallic body colour options, and it is offered in two variants - Standard and Hi-Ride. The S-Cab comes with the more premium build along with dual-position tailgate for single-handed use, vertically stacked taillights, a central front armrest, 60:40 split rear seats, central locking system, multiple storage areas. It also gets steel skid plates and a 2.27 square metre cargo area.

The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab comes with new features like more storage area new AC vents, and central locking

Both D-Max and the D-Max S-Cab models are powered by the same BS6 compliant 2.5-litre diesel engine that now comes with a new VGS turbocharger. The engine is tuned to make 78 bhp at 3,800 rpm and develops a peak torque of 176 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Isuzu says that there is no need to separately add diesel exhaust fluid Ad Blue.

The Isuzu D-Max S-Cab also gets steel skid plates and a 2.27 square metre cargo area.

In India, the Isuzu D-Max compete with the likes of the Mahindra Bolero Pick-up range and the Tata Yodha range, both of which offer single and double cab options similar to the D-Max range. While the Mahindra Bolero Pick-up range is priced from ₹ 7.87 lakh to ₹ 8.83 lakh, the Tata Yodha range is priced from ₹ 8.12 lakh to ₹ 8.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Mumbai).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.