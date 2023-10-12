Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition Unveiled As Final Send Off For British Sportscar
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
12-Oct-23 10:05 AM IST
Highlights
- Limited to just 150 units split between the coupe and convertible
- Paintwork inspired from the first race-winning “Project ZP” E-Type vehicles
- Will be powered by the supercharged 5.0-litre V8 producing 567 bhp
Jaguar is bidding goodbye to the striking F-Type after the 2024 model year. But before pulling the plug on the sports car, Jaguar is making a final, limited-edition model named the F-Type ZP Edition. The special edition F-Type will feature racing-inspired colour combinations from historic E-type racing cars and will be limited to just 150 units that are split between the coupe and convertible body styles.
Also Read: Jaguar Unveils Limited Edition E-Type ZP Collection: A Tribute to Racing Heritage
The F-Type ZP Edition hosts some unique elements to highlight its rarity
Jaguar is offering the F-Type ZP Edition in two specifications. The first is Oulton Blue paint combined with a red and black interior, and the other option is Crystal Grey paint scheme with a blue and black interior. Moreover, both models will have porcelain white hand-painted racing-style roundels on the doors. Also, both body styles get unique 20-inch forged wheels with “ZP” etched into them, along with black-painted callipers. The F-Type will also feature ZP Edition branding on the fenders, sill plates and dashboard. Each vehicle will get a “One of 150” SV Bespoke plaque on the interior to commemorate the final edition.
Oulton Blue paint combined with a red and black interior option
Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar said, “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance. F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions, including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”
Also Read: Jaguar Recalls 6,400 I-Pace Electric SUVs Over Battery Fire Concerns
Crystal Grey paint with a blue and black interior option
The F-Type ZP Edition will be powered by the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 that pumps out 567 bhp and 700 Nm of torque paired to an all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The sports car can do 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.5 seconds (claimed), and has an electronically limited top speed of 299 kmph.
