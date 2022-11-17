Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Jeep India has revived the Grand Cherokee moniker in India as the new generation flagship SUV lands in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, to be assembled at the company’s Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra. Priced at Rs. 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Jeep Grand Cherokee rivals premium full-sized SUVs such as the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90 in the country. Available in a single, fully loaded, Limited trim, we compare the price of the newest American with its immediate rivals.

Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Audi Q7

The Jeep Grand Cherokee employs a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 269 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Audi Q7 on the other hand is powered by a 3.0-litre, V6, TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels via the signature Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Audi Q7 is also offered with a single petrol engine option but is available in two trims- Premium Plus and Technology priced at Rs. 83.32 lakh and Rs. 90.80 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Compared to the Grand Cherokee, the Q7 is pricier by Rs. 5.82 lakh and Rs. 13.3 lakh respectively.

Jeep Grand Cherokee vs BMW X5

The BMW X5 is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, separated by four trims starting with the entry-level X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus, xDrive30d SportX Plus, xDrive30d Luxury Line and xDrive40i M Sport. The X5 xDrive40i trims get a 2,998 cc straight-six turbocharged petrol engine that produces 335 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. Then, there is a 2,993 cc straight-six turbocharged diesel capable of generating 262 bhp and 620 Nm of torque. Both motors are coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Both the petrol trims of the BMW X5 have priced at Rs. 79.90 lakh and Rs. 96.50 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively, making it slightly expensive at the entry-level variant but substantially expensive for the M Sport by almost Rs. 19 lakh. The diesel versions are priced at Rs. 81.50 lakh and Rs. 97.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Mercedes-Benz GLE

Unlike the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered with two diesel engine options- GLE 300d 4Matic LWB and GLE 400d 4Matic LWB along with its AMG coupe derivatives. The GLE 300d 4Matic LWB is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 242 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, while the GLE 400d 4Matic LWB is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that generates 326 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

As far as pricing goes, the GLE 300d 4Matic LWB costs Rs. 85.80 lakh while the GLE 400d 4Matic LWB retails at a whopping Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom).

Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Volvo XC90

Last but not least is Volvo’s flagship SUV in India, the Volvo XC90 powered by a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid powertrain tuned to develop 300 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that transmits the power to all four wheels.

The Volvo XC90 is available in the B6 Ultimate trim, priced at Rs. 94.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the XC90 is dearer by Rs. 17.4 lakh.