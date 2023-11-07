Login

Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions, Engines Compared

How does the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift stack up against its competition? Let's find out.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

07-Nov-23 10:00 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is priced between Rs 96.4 lakh and Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom)
  • Available only as an LWB layout, it’s offered in three options - GLE 300 d, GLE 450 and GLE 450 d
  • Offered with two diesel and a petrol powertrain

Mercedes-Benz India launched the facelifted 2024 GLE in India, carrying a price tag that ranges from Rs 96.40 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom, India). Available only in long-wheelbase form, the updated GLE is offered in three variants – the GLE 300 d 4Matic, the GLE 450 4Matic and the GLE 450 d 4Matic. Here is a detailed overview of how it stacks up against its competitors, which include the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh

Dimensions 

 GLE LWBXC90X5Q7Cherokee
Length4926mm4953mm4935mm5064mm4915mm
Width2157mm2140mm2217mm2212mm2149mm
Height1797mm1773mm1745mm1703mm1798mm
Wheelbase2995mm2984mm2974mm2999mm2964mm
*Boot space943 litres 397 litres 960 litres 402 litres1067 litres 

*Boot space mentioned is with all the seats up

 

Looking at the dimensions of all these luxury SUVs, the longest in the segment is the Audi Q7 followed by the Volvo XC90. Bear in mind that both these vehicles are offered as a 6/7-seater, while the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Jeep Grand Cherokee are only offered as a five-seater. The GLE has the second longest wheelbase and only being a five-seater, it should offer the maximum space for rear passengers.

 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift, AMG C 43 Sedan To Be Launched In India On November 2

 

Engine and Transmission 

 GLE LWBXC90X5Q7Cherokee
Cubic Capacity2.0-litre/3.0-litre diesel3.0-litre petrol2.0-litre petrol 3.0-litre diesel3.0-litre petrol3.0-litre petrol2.0-litre petrol
Number of Cylinders4-cylinder/6-cylinder6-cylinder4-cylinder6-cylinder6-cylinder6-cylinder4-cylinder
Power 269 bhp/362 bhp375 bhp300 bhp282 bhp375 bhp340 bhp268 bhp
Torque550 Nm/750 Nm500 Nm420 Nm650 Nm520 Nm500 Nm400 Nm
Gearbox9-speed automatic9-speed automatic7-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAWDAWDAWDAWDAWDAWD4x4

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLE and the BMW X5 are the only two SUVs over here that offer the option of a petrol and diesel motor. Also, apart from the Jeep Grand Cherokee, all the other SUVs are offered with a 48V mild-hybrid assist. Moreover, the GLE is the only luxury SUV amongst its competition to offer two diesel powertrain options. What’s also interesting is that both the GLE and the X5’s petrol mill produces 375 bhp, but the X5 produces 20 Nm more torque than the GLE’s petrol motor. But what trumps all other vehicles is the 750 Nm of torque that the 3.0-litre diesel six-cylinder motor variant of the GLE packs. 

 

Price

 

 GLE LWBXC90X5 Q7Grand Cherokee
Prices (ex-showroom, India)Rs 96.40 lakh to Rs 1.15 CroreRs 98.85 lakh Rs 95.20 lakh to Rs 1.08 croreRs 84.70 to Rs 92.30 lakhRs 80.49 lakh 

In terms of pricing, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most affordable luxury SUV in this list with a price tag of Rs 80.49 lakh, followed by the Audi Q7, which starts at Rs 84.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 92.30 lakh. Volvo, on the other hand, only sells the XC90 it’s the top-spec Inscription variant which is priced at Rs 98.85 lakh. Both the Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB and the BMW X5’s top-spec variants cross the Rs 1 crore mark, and the most expensive luxury SUV in this list is the GLE 450 d 4Matic which costs Rs 1.15 crore. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, India respectively.

# Mercedes-Benz GLE# Mercedes-Benz GLE vs Rivals# BMW X5# Audi Q7# Jeep Grand Cherokee# GLE Facelift# GLE LWB# Mercedes-Benz GLE launch# Luxury SUV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
7.9
0
10

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Starts at ₹ 96.4 Lakh - 1.15 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View GLE-Class Specifications
View GLE-Class Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 2.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 75 - 88 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

₹ 96.4 Lakh - 1.15 Crore

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 60 - 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 - 1.21 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 73.5 - 74.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

₹ 44.9 - 48.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 71.1 Lakh - 1.1 Crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.6 - 1.69 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQS

₹ 1.55 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB

₹ 63.8 - 69.8 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB

₹ 77.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1.39 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
2024 Volvo EM90 EV Interior Details Revealed Ahead Of Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16964 second ago

Volvo will unveil the EM90 on November 12

EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
EICMA 2023: All-Electric Royal Enfield Himalayan ‘Him-E’ Prototype Debuts
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-15700 second ago

The Him-E is said to be more than just a concept, with Royal Enfield calling it a ‘test laboratory’.

EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
EICMA 2023: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Showcased
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-12262 second ago

The new Himalayan has been built from the ground up featuring a brand-new chassis, powertrain, and a fresh bag of electronics. India launch later this month

Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10149 second ago

The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.

Reliance JioMotive OBD-Based Telematics Solution For Cars Launched At Rs 4,999
Reliance JioMotive OBD-Based Telematics Solution For Cars Launched At Rs 4,999
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4794 second ago

The device is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available for purchase on Reliance Digital, JioMart, and Amazon.

Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers
Honda, Piaggio And Yamaha-Led SBMC Reveals Swappable Battery Prototype For Electric Two-Wheelers
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki

Ather Energy Begins International Ops With Inauguration Of First Retail Outlet In Nepal
Ather Energy Begins International Ops With Inauguration Of First Retail Outlet In Nepal
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Ather Energy has opened its first international experience centre, Ather Space, in Naxal, Kathmandu.

Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.

Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
Upcoming KTM 990 Duke Spied On Test; Engine specs leaked
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The KTM 990 Duke will be the successor to the 890 Duke featuring a new parallel-twin motor and a fresh design

Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

We list down a few Bollywood movies where motorcycles have played an important role, particularly in chase sequences.

First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110
First Look: 2023 Land Rover Defender 110
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-2543 second ago

The Defender has been a popular model in India. Here’s a quick recap on what stands out in the latest version and its prices

Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
Delhi Government To Implement Odd-Even Scheme From November 13, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The scheme will initially be implemented till November 20 though it could be extended.

Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
Hyundai And LG Team Up To Bring Smart TV Content To The Genesis Lineup
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The system allows passengers in both the front and rear seats to comfortably enjoy high-definition content while complying with driving and safety regulations

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift vs Rivals: Dimensions, Engines Compared
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved