carandbike logo
search

Jeff Bezos Spotted Driving Rivian R1T In Blue Origin New Shepard Video 

Rivian will be entering a crowded space of electric pick up trucks which includes the Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 electric, and the Hummer EV.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Amazon boss was seen driving the electric pickup at the Blue Origin capsule landing expand View Photos
The Amazon boss was seen driving the electric pickup at the Blue Origin capsule landing

Highlights

  • Jeff Bezos was driving the R1T in the desert
  • Amazon has invested $700 million in Rivian
  • Rivian has also made EV vans for Amazon that have started ops in the US
Tech News

The world's richest man, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, is also the founder of aerospace company Blue Origin which competes with SpaceX. In the latest Blue Origin video, when it launched its 15th test flight for the New Shepard rocket with a crewels capsule on top, the descent of the capsule was captured with Jeff Bezos himself welcoming it. Jeff Bezos was seen driving a Rivian R1T in the Texan desert welcoming the capsule. The Rivian was also trotting a feather decal - which basically is the Blue Origin logo. Bezos was wearing a cowboy hat and parked his Rivian right next to a Ford F-150 Raptor. The video itself was a promotional announcement for Blue Origin as it begins its plans for Space Tourism. 

svts13a8

The electric pickup truck can be seen in the Apple TV+ original

Rivian and Amazon, of course, have a relationship. Amazon was one of the leading investors in the company with a $700 million round. Rivian recently also started deploying electric vans that are used for Amazon package deliveries in California and Colorado. The R1T and R1S are the two Rivian EVs that are going to launch soon. The R1T is said to have a range of 482 kilometres and a 3 second time to hit 100 km/h. It even has a 643 kilometres version of the vehicle which is scheduled for 2022. 

Rivian will be entering a crowded space of electric pick up trucks which includes the Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 electric, the Hummer EV amongst others. That being said, Rivian's R1T is one of the more promising models.  

0 Comments

The Rivian R1T has got a lot of promotion. It was even featured in the Apple TV+ documentary "Long Way Up" that featured Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor. Rivian has also been raising a lot of funds and also has raised money from Ford. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
India's Competition Regulator Orders Antitrust Probe Into Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle Business
India's Competition Regulator Orders Antitrust Probe Into Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle Business
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Suzuki V-Strom 1050, 1050XT Unveiled With New Colours For Europe
Suzuki V-Strom 1050, 1050XT Unveiled With New Colours For Europe
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities