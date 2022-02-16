Keep These Quarantine Rules in Mind Before Travelling To Mumbai

Mumbai, also known as the Mayanagri, is the state which sees many businessmen as well as leisure travellers every day. The city is famous for its historical & cultural spots. It is also very popular among the movie buffs, foodaholics as well as frequent shoppers. For some time, the spread of COVID was on the down low. However, the recent spike in cases made the government impose some restrictions for both domestic and international travellers. If you are travelling to Mumbai by any means of transport, keep these quarantine rules in mind:

Photo Credit: unsplash.com

RULES FOR INTERNATIONAL PASSENGERS

If you are visiting Mumbai or transiting from any of these countries - U.K., Middle East, Europe, S.A., Brazil, abide by the following:

Undergo a one-week quarantine either at home or any other institute.

If you are from any other country, quarantine for 2 weeks.

Before your flight, submit the “Air Suvidha Self Reporting Form for Covid 19” online. It is mandatory for people of all ages.

Undertake an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to the flight.

Once you have reached the destination, fill up and submit a self-declaration form.

Passengers without a negative test report will have to quarantine for 2 weeks.

Carry either a soft or hard copy of the submitted declaration form.

Undergo the mandatory thermal screening at airport.

If you are transiting, you will have to take a self-paid RT-PCR test at the airport.

RULES FOR DOMESTIC PASSENGERS

Domestic passengers travelling to Mumbai must abide by the following rules:

Passengers travelling from any of the following states - Delhi or NCR, Gujrat, Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala must keep their negative COVID report handy at the airport.

If you do not carry your negative test report, you would need to take a self-paid test at Mumbai airport.

If you take a self-paid test, share your contact information with the respective authorities.

Passengers arriving from Delhi/NCR, Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala will need to undergo thermal screening at the airport.

All passengers, irrespective of the state they are travelling from, must install the Aarogya Setu application on their phone.

No quarantine rule for domestically-travelling passengers.

Photo Credit: unsplash.com

Passengers travelling to Mumbai by road or train must carry a negative covid test report. They should also have the Aarogya Setu app on their phone. All the restrictions and rules established by the government ensure that the spread of the virus does not surge and therefore, everyone should follow the rules.