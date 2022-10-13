Keeway SR125 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.19 Lakh

Keeway has launched yet another motorcycle in India, the SR125. Priced at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the SR125 sits in the 125cc commuter motorcycle segment and features a retro-inspired design. The SR125 is the brand’s seventh launch for the Indian market in the last 5 months and is the new entry point to the manufacturer’s range.

In terms of design, the SR125 pulls off the retro-inspired design with its wire-spoke wheels, dual-purpose tyres, single pod instrument cluster and simplistic round light clusters The single piece ribbed seat, gaiters on the front telescopic fork and twin-shock rear suspension add to the retro inspired design.

The Keeway SR125 is available in three colours - Glossy Red, Glossy White and Glossy Black.

Powering the motorcycle is a 125cc, four-stroke, single cylinder, fuel injected engine developing 9.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 8.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Stopping power comes via standard fit disc brakes with a 300mm unit up front and a 240mm unit at the rear. The motorcycle gets a combi-braking system.

Keeway says that the SR125 weighs in at just 120 kg and gets a 14.5 litre fuel tank.

Keeway says bookings are currently open with deliveries to start before the end of October. The booking amount is set at Rs 1,000. In terms of pricing, the SR125 sits outside of the majority of 125cc motorcycles currently in the market with only the 125 Duke being more expensive. Similarly priced alternatives include the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and the Honda X-Blade – both 160cc motorcycles.