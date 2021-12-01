Kia Christens Upcoming KY Three-Row MPV As 'Carens', Drops First Teaser

Kia India is all set to introduce its fourth model in the country and the automaker has now confirmed that the upcoming KY three-row MPV will be christened the 'Kia Carens.' A lot of our readers would already know about this since a few spy shots that emerged last month confirmed the name. The Carens name actually is from Kia's global line-up and was originally a compact MPV first launched in 1999 and was on sale until 2018 across several markets. While that model has been discontinued, the name is now being revived in India. The all-new Kia Carens will be based on the Seltos compact SUV and will compete with the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and the likes.

The Kia Carens gets distinctly different LED DRLs from the Seltos but the front design could be identical

Kia has also dropped the first teaser of the Carens. The company calls it a recreational vehicle and the silhouette appears to be longer than that of the Kia Seltos hinting at a longer wheelbase. We also get to see the new LED daytime running lights pattern and the chrome surround on the tiger-nose grille. The grille itself appears different and is likely to take design cues from the one seen on the new-generation Carnival sold internationally. The rear sports new LED taillights with a new signature pattern and the new Kia logo.

Speaking about the new Carens, Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India said, "We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India's urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a gamechanger, and it is all set to shake up a few segments."

The Kia Carens is expected to be feature-loaded with a digital cockpit, larger infotainment screen, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and more

The Kia Carens will be a family mover and expect to see six and seven-seater options when the model goes on sale. Spy shots have also revealed features like a digital instrument console, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and more. Powering the Carens is likely to be the same engine and transmission choices as the Seltos. We could see the option of a diesel automatic as well. Expect the upcoming Carens to be priced between Rs. 16-23 lakh (ex-showroom).