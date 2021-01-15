Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021

Kia, earlier today, announced its new brand strategy, which will see the company go beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers. It was just a few days ago that the company revealed its all-new logo as well and also changed its corporate identity by changing the company name from 'Kia Motors' to 'Kia'.

Also Read: Kia Reveals New Logo

The new logo will be available on the Sonet and Seltos by mid-2021

Of course, we are eagerly awaiting for the new logo to show up on the cars made in India. Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, confirmed that the new logo will soon be seen on the Sonet and the Seltos. Speaking to the media, he said, "Yes, the new logo will make its way to India and we will see it on the Seltos and the Sonet by mid-2021."

Also Read: Kia Reveals New Brand Strategy

The Seltos has been a strong seller for the company in India

The new logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. The event saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia's new beginning. The logo is a symbol of Kia's new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services, and the experiences these enable.

The company is also looking at revamping its dealership experience and there will be a new strategy on that front. So yes, the look and feel of Kia dealerships will change and it is a global exercise which will take two to three years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.