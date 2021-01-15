New Cars and Bikes in India
Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021

The company is also looking at revamping its dealership experience and there will be a new strategy on that front.

Ameya Naik
eye
0  Views
Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021 expand View Photos

Kia, earlier today, announced its new brand strategy, which will see the company go beyond vehicle manufacturing to create sustainable mobility solutions for customers. It was just a few days ago that the company revealed its all-new logo as well and also changed its corporate identity by changing the company name from 'Kia Motors' to 'Kia'.

rthufcko

The new logo will be available on the Sonet and Seltos by mid-2021 

Of course, we are eagerly awaiting for the new logo to show up on the cars made in India. Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation, confirmed that the new logo will soon be seen on the Sonet and the Seltos. Speaking to the media, he said, "Yes, the new logo will make its way to India and we will see it on the Seltos and the Sonet by mid-2021."

Newsbeep
s5li8d98

The Seltos has been a strong seller for the company in India 

The new logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. The event saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia's new beginning. The logo is a symbol of Kia's new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services, and the experiences these enable.

0 Comments

The company is also looking at revamping its dealership experience and there will be a new strategy on that front. So yes, the look and feel of Kia dealerships will change and it is a global exercise which will take two to three years.

