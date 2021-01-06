Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January

Kia has revealed its new corporate logo and global brand slogan that signify the automaker's transformation and all-new brand purpose. The logo is a symbol of Kia's new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services, and the experiences these enable. Kia seals its brand promise by developing the new logo to resemble a handwritten signature.

Details on Kia's new brand strategy will be revealed on January 15

Ho Sung Song, Kia's President and CEO said, "Kia's new logo represents the company's commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation. The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry."

The new logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. The event saw 303 pyrodrones launching hundreds of fireworks in a synchronized artistic display, igniting and celebrating Kia's new beginning. This set a new Guinness World Record for 'Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously'.

Details on Kia's new brand strategy, including brand purpose and philosophy as well as application to Kia's future product line-up, will be shared by the company on January 15. The launch of the new logo follows the announcement of Kia's 'Plan S' long-term business strategy in 2020. Under Plan S, Kia, among other objectives, has the ambition to take a leading position in the global car market. This is focused on popularizing electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services, tailored to meet the needs and tastes of individuals and local markets.

