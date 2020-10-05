New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Alongside, Raikkonen, the heavily fancied son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher is set to graduate to the apex of motorsport

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Raikkonen is set to be in his 19th F1 season inn F1
  • Raikkonen will likely have Mick Schumacher as his partner at Alfa Romeo
  • Schumacher will driver the 2020 Alfa Romeo car in the FP1 of the next GP

If there were any concerns that the most experienced driver in the history of F1 would be hanging up his boots next year, then fret not because as per sources of F1.com, he is set to stay back for another season at the Alfa Romeo team. Alongside, Raikkonen, the heavily fancied son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher, is set to graduate to the apex of motorsport replacing Antonio Giovinazzi. 

"My sources say he is now leaning towards staying put for another year - something Alfa Romeo is understood to want, with the Finn proving time and time again this year how critical he can be to car development, with the red and white cars showing an upturn in form of late with some successful updates," said F1.com's Lawerence Barreto. 

hm14s55k

At the Eifel GP Raikkonen will break the record for the most F1 starts

"It's as close to certain as you can get that the Finn, who will be 42 next year, will be an Alfa Romeo driver next season. My sources say Schumacher is the favourite to get the second seat, however, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari are keeping their options open with two races still to go in the F2 championship," Barreto added.

Schumacher who will be getting a drive for the FP1 session of the Eiffel GP at the Nurburgring later this week is leading the F2 championship right now and is heavily tipped to join F1 with Alfa Romeo. Schumacher who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy is a favourite for the sister team of Scuderia Ferrari with whom Michael Schumacher won 5 of his 7 world championships between 2000-2004. 

7l8ume2g

Mick Schumacher is tipped to enter F1 in 2021 with Alfa Romeo

Alongside the 21-year old Schumacher, Ferrari academy driver Callum Illott is going to get FP1 drive at the Eiffel GP in the Haas car which is also powered by Ferrari. Even Illott is tipped to graduate to F1 from F2 in 2021 as he tails Schumacher in the F2 championship. Robert Shwartzman who is the team-mate of Schumacher in the Prema F2 team is slated to get a FP1 drive with the Haas team in the Abu Dhabi race. 

Meanwhile, Raikkonen, who will be 42 next year will break the record for most F1 starts currently held by former Ferrari great Ruben Barrichello who was Michael Schumacher's team-mate in Ferrari's heyday in the sport. Raikkonen remains the last driver to win a world title for Ferrari in 2007. Raikkonen was Michael Schumacher's anointed replacement when he originally retired at the end of 2006 season. 

0 Comments

In 2019, Raikkonen moved from Ferrari to Alfa Romeo to make way for the upcoming Charles Leclerc who outdid Sebastian Vettel in the same car last year and is again proving his prowess by outdoing the four time world champion. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report
Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video

Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video
Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform

Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform
Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021

Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021
Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring

Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities