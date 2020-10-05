Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

If there were any concerns that the most experienced driver in the history of F1 would be hanging up his boots next year, then fret not because as per sources of F1.com, he is set to stay back for another season at the Alfa Romeo team. Alongside, Raikkonen, the heavily fancied son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher, is set to graduate to the apex of motorsport replacing Antonio Giovinazzi.

"My sources say he is now leaning towards staying put for another year - something Alfa Romeo is understood to want, with the Finn proving time and time again this year how critical he can be to car development, with the red and white cars showing an upturn in form of late with some successful updates," said F1.com's Lawerence Barreto.

At the Eifel GP Raikkonen will break the record for the most F1 starts

"It's as close to certain as you can get that the Finn, who will be 42 next year, will be an Alfa Romeo driver next season. My sources say Schumacher is the favourite to get the second seat, however, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari are keeping their options open with two races still to go in the F2 championship," Barreto added.

Schumacher who will be getting a drive for the FP1 session of the Eiffel GP at the Nurburgring later this week is leading the F2 championship right now and is heavily tipped to join F1 with Alfa Romeo. Schumacher who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy is a favourite for the sister team of Scuderia Ferrari with whom Michael Schumacher won 5 of his 7 world championships between 2000-2004.

Mick Schumacher is tipped to enter F1 in 2021 with Alfa Romeo

Alongside the 21-year old Schumacher, Ferrari academy driver Callum Illott is going to get FP1 drive at the Eiffel GP in the Haas car which is also powered by Ferrari. Even Illott is tipped to graduate to F1 from F2 in 2021 as he tails Schumacher in the F2 championship. Robert Shwartzman who is the team-mate of Schumacher in the Prema F2 team is slated to get a FP1 drive with the Haas team in the Abu Dhabi race.

Meanwhile, Raikkonen, who will be 42 next year will break the record for most F1 starts currently held by former Ferrari great Ruben Barrichello who was Michael Schumacher's team-mate in Ferrari's heyday in the sport. Raikkonen remains the last driver to win a world title for Ferrari in 2007. Raikkonen was Michael Schumacher's anointed replacement when he originally retired at the end of 2006 season.

In 2019, Raikkonen moved from Ferrari to Alfa Romeo to make way for the upcoming Charles Leclerc who outdid Sebastian Vettel in the same car last year and is again proving his prowess by outdoing the four time world champion.

