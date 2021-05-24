Komaki Announces New Battery Tech For Its Electric Scooters With A Range of 220 Km

Prices of the electric scooter range with the new battery will begin from Rs. 85,000 (ex-showroom)

Homegrown electric two-wheeler maker, Komaki, has announced its new lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 220 km on a single charge. The new battery has been developed in-house and will be used to power three electric scooters in the company's line-up including the Komaki XGT-KM, the X-One and the XGT-X4. The manufacturer says prices for these scooters will begin from ₹ 85,000 (ex-showroom) and will be available at the company's dealerships from June 1, 2021. The manufacturer is currently waiting for patent approval on the new battery technology.

Speaking on the development of the new battery, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, "This newest battery technology stands as a testament to Komaki's commitment towards pursuing its vision of creating a clean and green India. All Komaki models and technology undergo stringent quality checks to ensure that the consumer is guaranteed a robust build and stellar riding experience. We strive for top-of-the-line quality and make sure it is delivered."

Komaki will roll out the XGT-XM electric scooter with the new battery pack from June 1, 2021, across its dealerships

The new lithium-ion battery pack will be manufactured in-house. Furthermore, the company says it is developing a new and improved grade of lithium cells in the construction of batteries that will be extremely lightweight and capable of fast charging as well, as compared to the current batteries used in EVs.

The battery has a charging time of 4-5 hours and provides a mileage of 170-220 kilometres (latter in the Eco mode). The electric scooters will also come with regenerative braking technology, which further helps boost the range by a small margin. Komaki says the long-range battery should ease range anxiety concerns for many as the EV charging infrastructure "will take at least five years to fully develop in India."

Furthermore, the new Komaki advanced battery will come with a three-year warranty (2 years free + 1-year service warranty). The company also claims that it is developing a new battery system for the Komaki X4 smart scooter that will offer a range of 350-400 km on a single charge.



