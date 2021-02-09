New Cars and Bikes in India
Komaki SE High-Speed Electric Scooter Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 96,000

The Komaki SE is the latest offering from the homegrown company and offers a range between 95-125 km on a single charge from its lithium-ion battery with a top speed of 85 kmph.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
The Komaki SE electric scooter comes with 3 riding modes and a range between 95-125 km
Highlights

  • The Komaki SE is powered by a 3 kW BLDC motor with a top speed of 85 kmph
  • Features on the SE include LED DRL, disc brakes, digital display and more
  • The SE takes on the Ampere Magnus Pro, Odysse Hawk Lite & BGauss B8

Delhi-based electric two-wheeler maker Komaki has introduced a new electric scooter in the market. The new offering is called the Komaki SE and is priced at ₹ 96,000 (ex-showroom). The manufacturer says the new SE competes against conventional 125 cc scooters and is powered by a 3 kW BLDC electric motor with a detachable lithium-ion battery pack. The Komaki SE offers a top speed of 85 kmph with a range between 95-125 km on a single charge. The power output from the motor has not been disclosed.

Also Read: Ampere Magnus Pro Electric Scooter Launched In India

5qtt9rj

The Komaki SE looks identical to the Okinawa iPraise. It is offered in 3 colour options

In terms of design, the Komaki SE looks like a conventional electric scooter and is identical to the Okinawa iPraise, especially with the headlamp design, LED daytime running light pattern and faux air vents on either side. The offering is available in three colour options - Garnet red, Deep blue, Metallic Gold, and Jet black.

Features on the Komaki SE include a front glove box with a USB charging port. There are also riding modes. It also gets an onboard self-diagnosis system according to the company and also gets a service reminder. There's also a coloured LED display, multimedia control switch with an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker, and remote locking with an anti-theft system. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at the rear, while braking duties come from disc brakes at either end. Komaki says the SE consumes 1.5 units of charge for a full battery.

Also Read: Odysse Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

l10rcdnk

Komaki says the SE consumes about 1.5 units per full charge on its lithium-ion battery pack

0 Comments

The Komaki SE competes against a handful of offerings including the Okinawa iPraise+, Ampere Magnus Pro, BGauss B8, Odysse Hawk Lite, and a number of other offerings in the sub ₹ 1 lakh e-scooter segment.

