Delhi-based electric two-wheeler maker Komaki has introduced a new electric scooter in the market. The new offering is called the Komaki SE and is priced at ₹ 96,000 (ex-showroom). The manufacturer says the new SE competes against conventional 125 cc scooters and is powered by a 3 kW BLDC electric motor with a detachable lithium-ion battery pack. The Komaki SE offers a top speed of 85 kmph with a range between 95-125 km on a single charge. The power output from the motor has not been disclosed.

The Komaki SE looks identical to the Okinawa iPraise. It is offered in 3 colour options

In terms of design, the Komaki SE looks like a conventional electric scooter and is identical to the Okinawa iPraise, especially with the headlamp design, LED daytime running light pattern and faux air vents on either side. The offering is available in three colour options - Garnet red, Deep blue, Metallic Gold, and Jet black.

Features on the Komaki SE include a front glove box with a USB charging port. There are also riding modes. It also gets an onboard self-diagnosis system according to the company and also gets a service reminder. There's also a coloured LED display, multimedia control switch with an inbuilt Bluetooth speaker, and remote locking with an anti-theft system. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at the rear, while braking duties come from disc brakes at either end. Komaki says the SE consumes 1.5 units of charge for a full battery.

Komaki says the SE consumes about 1.5 units per full charge on its lithium-ion battery pack

The Komaki SE competes against a handful of offerings including the Okinawa iPraise+, Ampere Magnus Pro, BGauss B8, Odysse Hawk Lite, and a number of other offerings in the sub ₹ 1 lakh e-scooter segment.

