KTM RC 390 & RC 200 Special GP Edition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 2.15 Lakh

KTM India has introduced the RC 390 and RC 200 Special GP editions in the country, taking inspiration from its RC 16 MotoGP race bike. The KTM RC 200 Special GP is priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh while the RC 390 Special GP is priced at Rs. 3.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings for the MotoGP-inspired motorcycles are to commence across dealerships today. The KTM RC MotoGP-inspired editions are only marginally more expensive than the standard versions.

Also Read: 2022 KTM RC 390 First Ride Review

The KTM RC 200 and RC 390 GP Edition are only marginally more expensive than the standard versions

Speaking on the launch of the Special GP range, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, "The fully faired KTM RC motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. The next-gen KTM RC range has brought in younger and performance-focused customers, helping us strengthen our position in the premium-performance motorcycle segment. The special GP edition launched today complements the aggressive performance bias of the motorcycle with a livery that showcases its racing genes."

The KTM RC 390 and RC 200 Special GP editions get the KTM Tech3 team's fantastic MotoGP livery. The bikes go all-orange with contrasting black decals, exhaust and alloy wheels. The black finished seat and smoked windscreen further bring a nice contrast to the special edition version. Barring the new livery, there are no changes to either motorcycle. Both bikes continue to run the same 199.5 cc and 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engines. The hardware components also remain the same on the RC 390 and RC 200 Special GP.

Also Read: 2022 KTM RC 200 First Ride Review

The RC 200 and RC 390 get the new all-orange KTM Tech3-inspired livery

The MotoGP livery graphics come at the right time, especially with the announcement of the Grand Prix of Bharat. The Indian edition of the premier class championship is expected to take place either next year on in 2024 and will see the RC 16 in action at the track. With respect to KTM Factory Racing's MotoGP performance, the team has made bagged six wins and eight podium finishes in five years on the grid.