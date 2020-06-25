Lamborghini SCV12 Track-Specific Supercar Will Be The Most Powerful Lamborghini Ever

It was known to us that a new track-specific V12 Lamborghini is in the making but hardly did we know that it's going to be the most powerful Lamborghini yet. The supercar manufacturer has released a new video of the Lamborghini SCV12 track-only machine and has shared details of the powertrain. While the video primarily focuses on its razor sharp styling and bodywork, we also get to know the humongous 6.5-litre, V12 engine this time, along with a taste of its V12 roar.

The naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 motor in the Lamborghini SCV12 is tuned to churn out upwards of 830 bhp and to just give you an idea, the 750 bhp V12 powered Aventador SVJ clocks triple digit speeds in just 2.7 Seconds and is the most powerful Lamborghini in production at the moment. So now you can imagine what sort of a ballistic machine the Lamborghini SCV12 is likely to be. Lamborghini's track division - Squadra Corse had mentioned that the track car will be manufactured in limited numbers and we expect just 40 units of it to roll off the assembly line.

The Lamborghini SCV12 sports a roof mounted intake and a gigantic wing at the rear to generate heavy downforce.

As far as the construction is concerned, it sports a roof mounted intake and a gigantic wing at the rear to generate heavy downforce. There are also dual air inlets on the hood and a detailed look will give away the sharp sculpting on the hood and along the profile. The rear too looks muscular with massive haunches and there is a big diffuser sporting dual exhaust outlets. Dual air intakes on the hood also ensure better airflow to the massive V12 motor. The front splitter along with with the custom-built carbon-fibre rear wing help keep the car planted on the track with enough downforce. It rides on 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch magnesium rims in the rear which are wrapped in Pirelli rubber.

