Lamborghini Urus Sets High-Speed Record On Ice

Automobili Lamborghini took part for the first time in the Days of Speed on the ice of Lake Baikal, with the Lamborghini Urus and it set the 1,000-meter record, averaging a top speed of 114 kmph from a standing start. Piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev, the maximum recorded speed of the Urus during the record-breaking sprint was an impressive 298 kmph, despite significant warming of the ice on the world's deepest lake. During the practice runs, the Urus even managed to reach a maximum speed of 302 kmph. Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April.

The annual Days of Speed festival was held between 10 and 13 March. Organised by LAV-racing company, this official sports event is dedicated to setting record speeds on ice. The event strictly adheres to all regulations of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) and RAF (Russian Automobile Federation).

The Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 horses, producing maximum torque of 850 Nm at 2,250 rpm. The Urus accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 kmph making it the fastest SUV in the world.

