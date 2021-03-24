carandbike logo
search

Lamborghini Urus Sets High-Speed Record On Ice

The annual Days of Speed festival was held between 10 and 13 March.

By  Edited by Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Lamborghini Urus Sets High-Speed Record On Ice expand View Photos

Automobili Lamborghini took part for the first time in the Days of Speed on the ice of Lake Baikal, with the Lamborghini Urus and it set the 1,000-meter record, averaging a top speed of 114 kmph from a standing start. Piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev, the maximum recorded speed of the Urus during the record-breaking sprint was an impressive 298 kmph, despite significant warming of the ice on the world's deepest lake. During the practice runs, the Urus even managed to reach a maximum speed of 302 kmph. Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April.

b4sovolg

During the practice runs, the Urus even managed to reach a maximum speed of 302 kmph 

The annual Days of Speed festival was held between 10 and 13 March. Organised by LAV-racing company, this official sports event is dedicated to setting record speeds on ice. The event strictly adheres to all regulations of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) and RAF (Russian Automobile Federation).

3vhveq

The Urus was piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev 

0 Comments

The Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 horses, producing maximum torque of 850 Nm at 2,250 rpm. The Urus accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 12.8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 kmph making it the fastest SUV in the world.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 3 Crore
EMI Starts
6,22,7519% / 5 yrs
Premium Fullsize SUV
Petrol
Automatic
7.8 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Lamborghini Urus Side View
    Lamborghini Urus Side View
  • Lamborghini Urus Suv
    Lamborghini Urus Suv
  • Lamborghini Urus Front View
    Lamborghini Urus Front View
  • Lamborghini Urus Front Side Profile
    Lamborghini Urus Front Side Profile
  • Lamborghini Urus 827x510 61515654518
    Lamborghini Urus 827x510 61515654518
  • New Lamborghini Urus Side Look
    New Lamborghini Urus Side Look
  • Lamborghini Urus Front Side
    Lamborghini Urus Front Side
  • Lamborghini Urus 827x510 51515654505
    Lamborghini Urus 827x510 51515654505
x
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
Honda Temporarily Cutting Production At All U.S., Canada Plants
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched; Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
BMW Expects At Least Half Of Sales To Be Electric Cars By 2030
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities