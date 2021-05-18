Lamborghni's Electrified Range Coming By 2024

Well! We almost saw this coming. In the past couple of years, we have heard quite a few luxury automakers taking the electrification route and Lamborghini too will be joining the fray. The Italian supercar maker has announced that its entire product line-up that as of now includes- the Aventador, Huracan and Urus, will be hybridised by 2024. So, in about three years from now we'll be witnessing something that's so far been unconventional especially for Lamborghini. That said, the development is not limited to just hybrids, but more on that later in the story.

Also Read: Lamborghini To Invest Over 1.5 Billion Euros Over Next 4 Years Towards Electrification

The Lamborghini Sian is the brand's first ever hybrid car.

Now we don't know yet what kind of hybrid powertrains Lamborghini is planning as the brand has been almost synonymous with V10s and V12s. So whether it is planning to introduce a full-fledged plug-in hybrid with a slightly downsized combustion engine or a mild-hybrid like we saw on the Lamborghini Sian with a proper V12 or V10 setup, is something we are yet to know. As of now, no details, about the plan, have been revealed. The Lamborghini Sian is Lamborghini's first ever hybrid car where the Aventador SVJ sourced 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated, V12 engine is coupled with a 48-volt mild hybrid system which adds 33 bhp more, taking the total maximum output to a staggering 808 bhp at 8500 rpm, enough to clock triple digit speeds under 2.8 seconds. And we absolutely don't mind seeing a similar setup across its range or a similar hybrid setup for the V10 powered Hurancan that for long has been sharing its engine with the Audi R8 V10. However, the German brand has plans to go fully-electric with the Audi R8 in the coming future.

Also Read: Lamborghini To Launch New, Fully Electric Car In The Second Half Of The Decade

Lamborghini's first-ever electric car coming by the second-half of this decade.

As we said earlier, it's not just about hybrids. In fact, Lamborghini is also planning to introduce it's first-ever all-electric supercar in the second-half of this decade. Now it doesn't take an expert to guess that it will be pitted against the likes of the Audi R8 electric and other upcoming models from the house of Automobili Pininfarina and Rimac. Moreover, Lamborghini will invest 1.5 billion Euros on hybridisation and electrification over the next four years. It will be the largest investment in Lamborghini's history as the company aims to lower product CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by the beginning of 2025.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.