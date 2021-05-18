Lamborghini To Launch New, Fully Electric Car In The Second Half Of The Decade

Lamborghini recently revealed its electrification roadmap, called Direzione Cor Tauri. For the uninitiated, the Cor Tauri is the brightest star in the Taurus Constellation and represents Lambo's commitment towards new electrification technology. The Sant'Agata based brand said it will work on a fully electric vehicle, which is likely to be launched in the second half of the decade. Yes, it is a vague timeline, but what it means is that we will see a fully electric performance Lamborghini car before 2030 ends. In fact, Lamborghini says that work towards electrification of its current range is already underway and the model line-up will be fully electrified (read Hybridised) by the end of 2025.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Wins CNB Sports Car Of The Year

(Expect the Lamborghini EV to be high on performance)

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO, Automobili Lamborghini, said, "when it comes to electrification, we don't want to be first. We want to be the best! We build the dreams of our customers. They expect super sports cars that are better than the predecessor. Always innovating with cutting edge technology! This is an ambitious challenge in itself which we have always successfully taken on. The new situation is a balancing act between building the best super sports car in the market, while also having to comply with the strictest CO2 emissions legislations. The absolute focus will remain on performance. The electric engine adds torque and adds acceleration. We have a clear vision of a whole new model, a fourth model, all electric Lamborghini, planned for the second half of this decade Our history has shown that at Lamborghini, we don't back down from any challenge. The plans I am communicating today are built on thorough analysis, business plans, on technical simulations."

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Sales Hits 100 Units Milestone In India

(Lamborghini to hybridise all three of its model lines by 2024)

Lamborghini will invest a sum of 1.5 billion Euros, in its journey of hybridisation and electrification over the next four years. It will be the largest investment in Lamborghini's history. The company aims to lower product CO2 emissions by 50 per cent by the beginning of 2025. Plus, all three product lines, the Aventador, Huracan and the Urus, will be electrified (have a hybrid model) by 2025.

So, Lambo definitely has big plans going forward, the biggest of them, will be the launch of the fully electric model, an electric raging bull, if you will.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.